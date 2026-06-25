June 25, 2026 8:34 AM हिंदी

FIFA WC: Bosnia beat Qatar for first World Cup win 12 years

FIFA WC: Bosnia beat Qatar for first World Cup win 12 years

Seattle, June 25 (IANS) Bosnia and Herzegovina bagged their first FIFA World Cup match win in 12 years after beating Qatar 3-1 here at Seattle Stadium. They will have to wait before finding out whether or not it is enough to make the knockout stages.

Sergej Barbarez's team finished third in Group B behind section winners Switzerland and Canada, with confirmation of the next stage to come at the end of Matchday three.

Qatar, meanwhile, are heading home after finishing bottom of Group B with one point, although they did improve upon their showing as hosts in 2022, when they lost all three games.

Bosnia and Herzegovina's only previous World Cup victory came against Iran at Brazil 2014. That match also came on Matchday 3, and also finished 3-1.

It was a dominant start from the Bosnians with Qatar goalkeeper Mahmud Abunada called into action on several occasions in the opening stages. The pressure paid off for the Dragons when 18-year-old Kerim Alajbegovic lit up Seattle with a solo goal fitting of a World Cup. The teenager, who is his nation's youngest-ever World Cup player, cut inside, beat two Qatar players and fired a right-footed shot into the top corner, reports FIFA.

Bosnia then doubled their lead through an own goal from Abunada. Dzeko's half volley struck left-back Sultan Al-Brake on the thigh, with the ball subsequently spinning in off the helpless goalkeeper.

But Qatar did strike to halve the scoreline before the break with Edmilson Junior pulling a ball back from the left for captain Hassan Al-Haydos to slam home from close range.

Qatar pushed for an equaliser after the break with Julen Lopetegui introducing the country's all-time record scorer Almoez Ali into the fray midway through the half. It wasn't to be, though, as Bosnia and Herzegovina confirmed the possibility of knockout football when substitute Ermin Mahmic's deflected shot found it's way into the net.

--IANS

bc/

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