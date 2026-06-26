FIFA WC: Australia advance to knockouts with 0-0 draw against Paraguay

Santa Clara, June 26 (IANS) Australia have advanced to the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 after a goalless draw with Paraguay in the final Group D game here at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium on Friday.

The Socceroos secure second place in Group D and will face the runners-up from Group G in Dallas on July 4. Paraguay will wait on baited breath to see if they get at least one more match.

The match began with a great deal of intensity and physicality before Australia took control of the affair. The Socceroos found luck down their right flank as Jordan Bos, Aiden O'Neill and Cristian Volpato combined well to get in behind a staunch Paraguay defence.

Australia were on the front foot early. Cristian Volpato and Jordy Bos in particular were creative down the right-hand side and were able to fashion a number of chances throughout the first 45 minutes.

The first chance came through Jackson Irvine, who was on the end of a Volpato cutback in the fourth minute, the first of three shots on target in the first half.

Bos had a chance saved in the 36th minute before a cross from the wingback found Jackson Irvine’s head in the penalty area in first-half stoppage time. The experienced midfielder was not able to find the balance required to hit the target.

Jordy Bos had a chance saved in the 36th minute before a cross from the wingback found Jackson Irvine’s head in the penalty area in first-half stoppage time. The experienced midfielder was not able to find the balance required to hit the target.

Paraguay were restricted to only one shot – off target – as the teams went into the sheds at half-time without a goal.

The South Americans came out of the break with renewed intensity and focus. They found their first shot on target and were the team with the momentum, with youngster Julio Enciso at the centre of their creative threats.

Bos almost created something from nothing as time ticked down. Using his pace and power he skipped past several defenders to find space inside the penalty area from the right-hand side. His shot was not able to really challenge the goalkeeper.

Two more changes followed, with Tete Yengi replacing Irankunda up top and Paul Okon-Engstler coming on for Irvine in midfield. Knowing that a draw would likely be enough for both teams to progress, they had a look at finding the winner in stoppage time.

For Paraguay, space opened for Mauricio on the edge of the penalty area, forcing a sharp save from Beach. Tete Yengi had a first-time strike at the other end of the pitch that he was not able to convert.

Ultimately, the draw was enough for Australia to finish second in the group and for Paraguay to likely advance as one of eight best third-place finishers.

--IANS

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