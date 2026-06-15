FIFA WC 2026: When and where to watch Belgium vs Egypt; know all details

Seattle, June 15 (IANS) In a battle of two global heavyweights, Belgium take on Egypt at Seattle Stadium for their FIFA World Cup Group G showdown on Tuesday (IST).

Belgium won their Qatar 2022 opener against Canada and will be looking to follow suit against an Egypt side who are making their first appearance at the global showpiece since Russia 2018. The two sides met in a friendly prior to Qatar 2022, with the Pharaohs running out as 2-1 winners.

Belgium are gearing up for a 15th FIFA World Cup campaign and a fourth straight appearance on the greatest stage (1930, 1934, 1938, 1954, 1970, 1982, 1986, 1990, 1994, 1998, 2002, 2014, 2018, 2022, 2026).

After having punched their ticket to the 2026 extravaganza, the Red Devils will be out to emulate or better their exploits at the 2018 event in Russia, where they clinched the final podium place.

On the other hand, after missing the last edition, Egypt have fought back to qualify for their fourth appearance at the tournament (1934, 1990, 2018, 2026). The Pharaohs booked their place after a commanding qualifying campaign, emerging from their group unbeaten.

Egypt last featured at the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia, returning to the tournament after a 28-year absence and carrying enormous expectations inspired by Mohamed Salah’s brilliance.

How to watch Belgium vs Egypt live in India

Live streaming and live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 football matches will be available on the Zee5 platform and app in India. Subscription will be needed.

Live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be available on the Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.

Key details

Date and kick-off time: Tuesday, June 16, 12:30 AM (IASt)

Venue: Seattle Stadium

Referee: Ramon Abatti

Squads

Belgium-

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Senne Lammens, Mike Penders

Defenders: Timothy Castagne, Zeno Debast, Maxim De Cuyper, Koni De Winter, Brandon Mechele, Thomas Meunier, Nathan Ngoy, Joaquin Seys, Arthur Theate

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne, Amadou Onana, Nicolas Raskin, Youri Tielemans, Hans Vanaken, Axel Witsel

Forwards: Charles De Ketelaere, Jérémy Doku, Matías Fernández-Pardo, Romelu Lukaku, Dodi Lukebakio, Diego Moreira, Alexis Saelemaekers, Leandro Trossard

Egypt

Goalkeepers: Mohamed Alaa, Mohamed El Shenawy, Mostafa Shobeir, El Mahdy Soliman

Defenders: Hossam Abdelmagid, Mohamed Abdelmonem, Tarek Alaa, Ahmed Fatouh, Karim Hafez, Mohamed Hany, Yasser Ibrahim, Rami Rabia

Midfielders: Emam Ashour, Marwan Attia, Nabil Emad, Hamdi Fathi, Haitham Hassan, Mohannad Lashin, Mahmoud Saber, Mahmoud Hassan "Trezeguet", Mostafa Zico, Ahmed Sayed "Zizo"

Forwards: Hamza Abdulkarim, Ibrahim Adel, Omar Marmoush, Mohamed Salah

--IANS

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