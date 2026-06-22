June 22, 2026 1:50 PM हिंदी

FIFA WC 2026: Egyptian President El-Sisi congratulates national team on historic first-ever World Cup win

FIFA WC 2026: Egyptian President El-Sisi congratulates national team on historic first-ever World Cup win

New Delhi, June 22 (IANS) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Monday congratulated the national football team after the Pharaohs secured their historic first-ever victory in the FIFA World Cup since making their debut 92 years and 25 days ago.

Goals from Mostafa Zico, Mohamed Salah and Trezeguet powered Egypt to come from behind and beat New Zealand 3-1 in the Group G match of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Taking to social media platform X, President El-Sisi lauded the team's exceptional display of grit and national character on the global stage.

"I congratulate the Egyptian national team and the fans of our great people on achieving the first victory in the history of Egypt's participations in the World Cup competitions, with a performance that honours and embodies the determination, will, and resolve with which the sons of the homeland are endowed.

"This well-deserved victory represents a promising beginning for continuing the journey with confidence and ambition and raising Egypt's name high in international forums," Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi posted on X.

New Zealand started aggressively at BC Place, Vancouver, as Finn Surman gave the All Whites a deserved lead with a bullet of a header from a corner in the 15th minute. Salah and Emam Ashour both went close before half time as Egypt went in search of an equaliser, and Salah was denied again by Max Crocombe in the first minute of the second period.

Egypt goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir prevented New Zealand from doubling their lead shortly afterwards with a terrific save from Callum McCowatt’s flicked header, and Zico then pulled Hossam Hassan’s side back into the game with a free header in the 58th minute.

Nine minutes later Salah struck the decisive blow, guiding a crisp low finish into the net after a fine team move to spark wild celebrations for his side, and Trezeguet added the gloss with Egypt’s third with eight minutes remaining.

With this win, they go to the top of Group G, two points ahead of Iran and Belgium, while the New Zealand team is at the bottom of the standings with one point.

--IANS

bc/

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