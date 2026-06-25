June 25, 2026 12:41 PM हिंदी

FIFA suspends Nepal Football Association with immediate effect over third-party influence

FIFA suspends Nepal Football Association with immediate effect over third-party influence

Lausanne, June 25 (IANS) The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) has suspended the All Nepal Football Association (ANFA) with immediate effect due to violations of the FIFA Statutes linked to interference by a third party.

The decision came after a prolonged dispute over the governance of Nepali football. Earlier, Nepal’s National Sports Council had suspended ANFA for three months, although that decision was later revoked.

"The Bureau of the Council also decided to suspend the All Nepal Football Association with immediate effect due to flagrant violations of the FIFA Statutes linked to interference by a third party in accordance with article 14 paragraphs 1(i) and 3 of the FIFA Statutes," FIFA said in a statement.

"Consequently, with effect from 24 June 2026, ANFA has lost all of its membership rights, as defined in article 13 of the FIFA Statutes, until further notice. ANFA representative and club teams are therefore no longer entitled to take part in international competitions until the suspension is lifted," it said in a circular.

The suspension means Nepal’s national teams and clubs can no longer participate in competitions organised by FIFA or the Asian Football Confederation (AFC). ANFA, its member bodies and officials will also lose access to FIFA and AFC funding.

"This also means that neither ANFA nor any of its members or officials may benefit from any development programmes, courses or training from FIFA and/or the AFC. Moreover, we would remind you and your affiliates not to enter into any sporting contact with ANFA and/or its teams while ANFA is suspended.

"Finally, the Bureau of the Council or the FIFA Council may lift this suspension at any time before the next FIFA Congress takes place. Should this occur, we will inform you accordingly," it added.

As per FIFA Statutes' article 14, which relates to member associations’ obligations, any violation of the obligations may also lead to sanctions, even if the third-party influence was not the fault of the member association concerned. Each member association is responsible towards FIFA for any and all acts of the members of their bodies caused by the gross negligence or wilful misconduct of such members.

--IANS

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