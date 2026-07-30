FIFA investigates Argentina FA, players over alleged World Cup violations

Zurich, July 30 (IANS) FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against the Argentine Football Association (AFA) and several Argentina players over alleged breaches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the world football's governing body said.

The FIFA Disciplinary Committee opened proceedings against the AFA following incidents involving Argentina's national team during several matches at the tournament.

"The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has opened proceedings against the Argentinian Football Association for potential breaches of article 13 paragraph 2 c) (Using a sports event for demonstrations of a non-sporting nature), article 14 paragraph 5 (Team misconduct), article 15 (Discrimination and racist abuse) and article 17 (Order and security at matches) of the FIFA Disciplinary Code in light of discriminatory chants and gestures, late kick-offs, failure to comply with match and security protocols, the display of inappropriate messages by the team and spectators and the throwing of objects by spectators in relation to several matches of the representative team of Argentina at the FIFA World Cup 2026," FIFA said in a statement.

According to FIFA, the alleged breaches include discriminatory chants and gestures by supporters, delayed kick-offs, failure to comply with match and security protocols, the display of inappropriate messages by the team and spectators, and objects being thrown from the stands.

FIFA said the AFA could face charges relating to demonstrations of a non-sporting nature, team misconduct, discrimination and racist abuse, as well as order and security at matches.

Separate proceedings have been opened against Argentina players Leandro Paredes, Nahuel Molina and Thiago Almada, team official Roberto Ayala, and Spain player Gavi over incidents following the World Cup final between Spain and Argentina.

Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 in the final on July 19, after which several Argentina players and staff were involved in confrontations with their Spanish counterparts.

According to a report by FIFA's appointed Disciplinary and Ethics Prosecutor, Molina faces two alleged counts of assault, one completed and one attempted, while Paredes faces three alleged counts of assault and Ayala one.

It added, "The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has received the report of the appointed Disciplinary and Ethics Prosecutor concerning incidents that occurred during the FIFA World Cup 2026 final (Spain v. Argentina) and, following the recommendation contained therein, has opened disciplinary proceedings – for potential breaches of article 14 paragraph 1 i) of the FIFA Disciplinary Code (assault) – against Argentinian players Nahuel Molina (two counts, one completed and one attempted) and Leandro Paredes (three counts) and Argentinian official Roberto Ayala (one count).

"Disciplinary proceedings have also been opened – for potential breaches of article 14 paragraph 1 b) of the FIFA Disciplinary Code (unsporting behaviour) – against Argentinian players Nahuel Molina (one count) and Thiago Almada (one count) and Spanish player Pablo Martín Paez Gavira (one count).

Proceedings have also been opened against Molina, Almada and Gavi over alleged unsporting conduct.

FIFA said the respondents have now been provided with the opportunity to present their position, following which a decision will be issued by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee in due course.

--IANS

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