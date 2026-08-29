August 29, 2026 11:46 PM हिंदी

Fazilka Falcons unveil jersey for Sher-E-Punjab T20 League 2026

Fazilka Falcons unveil jersey for Sher-E-Punjab T20 League 2026

Chandigarh, Aug 29 (IANS) Punjab’s rich culture and cricketing spirit took centre stage at Homeland Regalia as Fazilka Falcons, led by Indian captain Shubman Gill, unveiled their official jersey for the upcoming Sher-E-Punjab T20 League 2026.

The jersey was unveiled by PCA Secretary Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer and Homeland Group MD Umang Jindal.

The jersey launch brought together the excitement of the upcoming tournament and the vibrant cultural identity of Punjab.

Adding a special touch to the occasion, the jersey has been designed by Shubman Gill himself, making it more than just a team kit. Inspired by Punjab’s rich heritage, traditions and unmistakable cultural identity, the design reflects the spirit of Fazilka while giving the franchise a distinct and contemporary look on the cricket field.

The timing of the launch made the occasion even more special, with the jersey being unveiled on National Sports Day, a day that celebrates the contribution of sport and athletes to the country. The launch therefore served as a fitting curtain-raiser to a tournament that aims to celebrate Punjab’s cricketing talent and create new opportunities for the next generation.

Speaking on the occasion, Khushpreet Singh Aulakh, owner of Fazilka Falcons said, “Today is a very special occasion for Fazilka Falcons and for everyone associated with the team. Having Shubman Gill personally design the jersey makes it even more meaningful because it brings together cricket and the rich culture of Punjab. The design reflects the pride, traditions and spirit of our state, while also giving the team a strong identity of its own.”

“For the people of Punjab, this jersey is not just a team kit, it represents our culture, our passion for cricket and the dreams of the young players who will be taking the field. We are proud to unveil it on National Sports Day and hope the people of Punjab connect with the jersey and proudly support the Fazilka Falcons throughout the tournament,” he added.

The Fazilka Falcons will be led by Shubman Gill and will feature a mix of established names and promising young cricketers, with the franchise looking to make a strong impact in the inaugural campaign.

The Sher-E-Punjab T20 League 2026 will be played from August 30 to September 13 at the I.S. Bindra Stadium, Mohali, with six franchises competing across 27 matches.

With the jersey now unveiled and the tournament just around the corner, the Fazilka Falcons are ready to carry the colours, culture and cricketing pride of Punjab onto the field.

--IANS

hs/

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