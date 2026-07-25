Fatima Vijay Antony pens adorable birthday wish to both her husband Vijay Antony and their daughter Laara!

Chennai, July 25 (IANS) Producer Fatima Vijay Antony, the wife of actor Vijay Antony, on Saturday penned an adorable birthday greeting to both her husband Vijay Antony and their daughter Laara as they share their birthday.

Taking to her Instagram page to post a picture of their birthday celebrations, Fatima Vijay Antony wrote, "Happy Birthday my lovely Chella kutty Hubby/Mama Vijay Antony. Yes, he’s zoomed out because my hands are tied not to reveal the look of his current untitled movie with 'Ayothi' fame director Murthy sir, and also a very very cute special birthday to my Laara baby, father and daughter duo."

She went on to add a prayer for their safety in her wish, saying, "I surrender both my babies at the mighty feet of Jesus, and plead to keep them safe and cover them with his powerful fire and holy blood. Happy birthday once again to both my babies, my world."

It may be recalled that on Friday, the makers of actor, composer, editor, and filmmaker Vijay Antony's next emotionally rich, content-driven film 'Appa Kutty', which is being directed by Mu. Maran, had released the second look poster of the film to mark the birthday celebrations of the actor.

The newly released poster beautifully captured the emotional essence of the film, featuring Vijay Antony alongside a young girl, offering audiences a touching glimpse into the heartwarming father-daughter relationship that forms the soul of the story.

Sources close to the unit of the film had disclosed to IANS earlier that the film would be an action family drama that would beautifully blend emotions, relationships, and intense moments while exploring the deeply rooted bond between a father and his daughter.

Vijay Antony had shared the first look poster of the film some days ago on his social media timelines. He had then said, "A scarred face. A safe shoulder. Sometimes, that’s all love looks like. Here’s the first look of #AppaKutty and #NannaKutty. Written & directed by @mumaran1. A @Vijayantony musical."

Sources claim director Mu. Maran, who is known for delivering stories that are emotionally engaging and socially relatable, has crafted “Appa Kutty” as a gripping entertainer packed with action, emotions, family sentiments, and powerful dramatic moments that will resonate strongly with audiences. The film is expected to strike a strong emotional chord while also offering thrilling and engaging cinematic moments throughout its narrative.

Shooting for the film has been successfully completed, and the team is currently busy with the post-production process, which is progressing at a brisk pace, they inform.

Sources point out that the makers are planning for a grand theatrical release in August, aiming to offer audiences a refreshing action-packed emotional entertainer and a wholesome cinematic experience.

Vijay Antony, who has consistently balanced commercial success with meaningful storytelling, will be seen in a role that is expected to showcase both emotional depth and action-driven intensity. Apart from Vijay Antony, the film will also feature a strong ensemble cast including Preethi Asrani, Lithanya, Bagavathi Perumal (Baks), Haripriya Isai, Aruvi Madhan, Chitra Lakshmanan, Sreeja Ravi, Vettai Muthukumar, Jensan Diwakar, Muruganantham, Munnar Ramesh, Lissy Antony, Kumar Natarajan, Vijayan, Praveena, Haritha, and Haripriya in pivotal roles.

The film is backed by a strong technical team. Music for the film has been scored by actor Vijay Antony, who has also taken upon himself the task of editing the film. Cinematography for the film is by Rajeev Rajendran while production design is by A. Raja. Costumes for the film are by G. Anusha Meenakshi and stunts are by Rajasekar.

--IANS

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