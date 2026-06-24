Fardeen Khan talks about handling life’s ups and downs in thoughtful post

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) Actor Fardeen Khan has shared a reflective note offering insights into his perspective on life’s highs and lows.

In his thoughtful post on Instagram, the ‘No Entry’ actor spoke about acceptance, resilience, and maintaining inner balance while navigating the unpredictable journey of life. Fardeen shared a post about accepting both ease and hardship with calm understanding, focusing on inner discipline, patience, and emotional balance.

The note read, “I rise with the sun, not to praise it, but to acknowledge what is given. Light arrives without asking my consent, and so does the day. I accept both. The world does not owe me softness. It offers stone, wind, delay, the slow resistance of things that refuse to bend to desire. I place my hands on what is solid and learn their limits. I keep my counsel close. Praise passes through me like weather. Insult does the same. Neither defines the ground I stand on, only how loudly others speak about ground they do not own.”

“What I control is narrow, almost disappointing in its size: the turn of a thought, the pause before a word, the choice to act without fury. Still, it is enough. A small fire warms better than a raging one. I do not argue with fate. I study it. When it shuts a door, I note the hinge, the grain of the wood, and walk another corridor without complaint. Energy spent resisting reality is energy stolen from endurance.”

The post went on to say further, “Loss arrives as it must. It teaches me what was never mine, only borrowed for a while. I grieve briefly, honestly, then set my shoulders straight, carrying forward what remains of me. Time does not hurry for my plans. It wears down mountains with patience. I borrow that patience. I speak less.”

“I endure more. I let silence sharpen my judgment instead of dulling my resolve. If I fall, I fall cleanly, without excuses scattered behind me. If I stand, I do not boast. Standing is simply what the moment requires. Virtue does not announce itself. It survives. At the end of the day, when noise finally loosens its grip, I ask only one thing of myself: Did I meet what came with reason intact and will unbroken? If yes, the day is complete. If not, tomorrow will instruct me.”

On the work front, Fardeen Khan made his acting debut with the 1998 film “Prem Aggan.” He went on to feature in films such as “Jungle,” “Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya,” “Bhoot,” “Dev,” “No Entry,” and “All the Best.”

After a phase of declining success marked by several critical and commercial setbacks, he appeared in “Dulha Mil Gaya” before taking a break from acting. He later made his comeback with the period drama series “Heeramandi” in 2024.

--IANS

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