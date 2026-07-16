Farah Khan shares blast from the past of choreographing Manisha Koirala for ‘1942: A Love Story’

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) Filmmaker-choreographer and ace YouTuber Farah Khan time travelled to 1994 as she reminisced about choreographing a number for actress Manisha Koirala in the film “1942: A Love Story.”

Farah shared a throwback image featuring herself and Manisha. In the picture, the choreographer-filmmaker is seen teaching the actress a dance step for what appears to be the song “Kuch Na Kaho”.

“Blast from the past! Choregraphing @m_koirala for 1942 A Love Story.. what i would’nt give to get this jawline back pic courtesy @rahulnanda65,” Farah wrote as the caption.

“1942: A Love Story” was directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. It stars Anil Kapoor, Manisha Koirala and Jackie Shroff, with Danny Denzongpa, Anupam Kher, Pran and Brian Glover.

The film revolves around lovers Naren and Rajjo, who come from contrasting family backgrounds and depicts how their relationship is threatened owing to the outbreak of the Indian revolutionary movement.

The film's core plot was reported to be inspired by the 1992 Kannada-language film Mysore Mallige, which itself was based on the 1942 work of same title by K. S. Narasimhaswamy.

This was the last film work of R. D. Burman, who died before the release of the film.

Talking about Farah, she made her directorial debut in 2004 with Main Hoon Na. She then went on to direct the 2007 blockbuster Om Shanti Om.

Farah then went on to direct the cult classic Tees Maar Khan in 2010 and Happy New Year in 2014. She has choreographed more than a hundred songs in over 80 films and has won the National Film Award for Best Choreography.

Farah has also worked in Telugu cinema & Tamil cinema and international projects, including Monsoon Wedding, Bombay Dreams, Vanity Fair, Marigold: An Adventure in India, the Chinese film Perhaps Love and Kung Fu Yoga.

--IANS

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