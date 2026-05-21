Farah Khan gets emotional as Shiv Thakare treats her to his Aaji’s homemade ‘bhakri-pitla’ & ‘aamras’

Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan recently visited Shiv Thakare’s house, where she was treated to an authentic Maharashtrian meal prepared by his grandmother, whom he fondly calls ‘Aaji’.

Shiv took to his social media account to share a series of pictures and videos from Farah’s visit to his abode to shoot her celebrity cooking episode for her YouTube vlogs.

In the pictures, Shiv was seen posing with Farah, his mother and grandmother at their home. Another video clip showed Farah relishing a traditional Maharashtrian thali consisting of ‘bhakri-pitla’ and ‘aamras’. (A traditional flatbread made mainly from jowar or bajra flour, while pitla is a gram flour-based curry popular in Maharashtra. Aamras is a sweet mango pulp usually served during summer meals)

Sharing the post, Shiv captioned it, “Tiffin return is mandatory #indianmom . @farahkhankunder Tai . . #aajisaheb #indianmom #tiffin less”

While enjoying the meal, Farah said, “Aaji ke haath ka sabko nahi milta” , as Shiv’s grandmother kissed her cheeks out of affection. (Not everyone gets the privilege of eating food cooked by grandmother’s hands).

In one of the videos, Shiv’s mother was seen packing 'thecha' (a spicy Maharashtrian condiment made out of raw chillies and garlic) and 'laddus' (round shaped sweet delicacy) for Farah to take home.

Shiv, in his trademark humorous style, joked and asked his mother whether she expected the utensils back from Farah as she often reminds people to return her steel containers because they are very dear to her.

Joining the fun banter, Farah laughed and said she would definitely return the utensils because she understood their importance.

Farah and Shiv share a close bond since his stint in ‘Bigg Boss 16’, where he also became close to Farah’s brother Sajid Khan, who was a co-contestant on the reality show.

On the professional front, Shiv emerged as the winner of ‘Bigg Boss Marathi 2’ and later participated in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ and ‘Bigg Boss 16’, where he finished as the first runner-up. He recently emerged victorious in the reality show ‘The 50’.

–IANS

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