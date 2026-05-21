Shilpa Shetty says son Viaan makes her the ‘luckiest mama alive’ on 14th birthday

Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) Actor-producer Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a heartfelt birthday video montage for her son Viaan Raj Kundra as he turned 14 on May 21.

Taking to her social media account,, Shilpa posted a compilation of adorable moments featuring Viaan from his childhood to his teenage years, further giving fans a glimpse into their close mother-son bond.

The video opened with an old monochrome clip of little Viaan dressed as a doctor posing with a toy stethoscope. Other glimpses from the video montage showed Viaan posing with football legend Lionel Messi at an event, playing with pet huskies on a lawn, enjoying cafe outings with his mother, and much more.

The montage also featured family moments with his father Raj Kundra and sister Samisha Shetty Kundra.

Sharing the emotional reel, Shilpa captioned it, “Happy 14th Birthday to the world’s best matcha maker, part-time stand-up comic, slime maker, movie maker/editor, master cookie creator, sneakerhead and the kindest little animal lover I know.”

She added, “Math still needs a little divine intervention… but when I add it all up, it still equals the most amazing son ever, and makes me the luckiest mama alive.”

She further added, “Thank you for choosing me, my jaan. Watching you grow into this funny, loving, thoughtful little man has been the greatest gift of my life.”

She wrote, “May all your dreams manifest, your smile always shine this bright, and your beautiful heart never lose its magic. Mama & Papa are sooo proud of you. Our little man is growing up… but you will always be our baby.”

For the uninitiated, Viaan Raj Kundra was born on May 21, 2012, nearly three years after Shilpa Shetty and businessman Raj Kundra tied the knot in November 2009.

Shilpa and Raj welcomed their second child, daughter Samisha Shetty Kundra, via surrogacy in February 2020.

–IANS

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