November 05, 2026 10:32 PM हिंदी

Extension for ‘Agniveers’ draws mixed response: Welcome step for some, deception for others

Extension for ‘Agniveers’ draws mixed response: Welcome step for some, deception for others (Photo: IANS)

New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) The Central government’s decision to extend the service tenure of 'Agniveers' from four to six years has invited a sharply divided response in political circles, with many hailing the move as a "welcome step" while others calling it a "deceptive and deceitful" move to deprive the young personnel of their genuine rights.

Bihar Panchayati Raj Minister Deepak Prakash said, "This is a highly welcome step. It opens up avenues for the youth joining the Agniveer scheme, potentially leading to permanent appointments as soldiers."

Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Ramshankar Rajbhar dismissed the move as mere "lollipop" and "deception” while CPI(M) MP V. Sivadasan and Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat demanded permanent appointments and pension benefits.

SP MP Ramshankar Rajbhar questioned, "Why are Agniveers not being granted regular government jobs? You consider them our soldiers, yet when they are martyred, you are unwilling to grant them the appropriate status or provide any benefits. In effect, you have turned Agniveers into 'outsourced' soldiers. If the government has the courage and its intentions are genuine, it should grant them the right to full-time, lifelong employment."

CPI(M) MP V. Sivadasan stated that the 'Agniveer' scheme has devastated the entire military system and structure.

“After six years, they will no longer have access to canteen facilities or any other welfare schemes. What, then, is the point of these 'Agniveers'—or, for that matter, the Indian military system itself?,” he stated.

He argued that these personnel should be granted permanent appointments.

Senior Congress leader and former Agriculture Minister Balasaheb Thorat said that 'Agniveers' should be allowed to serve until retirement.

"What purpose does a mere two-to-four-year tenure serve? If they retire at the age of 25 or 27, what are they expected to do thereafter?" he asked.

Some candidates preparing for Agniveer exams also shared their views on additional tenure of two years, beyond the stipulated four years of service.

Pankaj Katare, an 'Agniveer' aspirant, said, "This is a great opportunity for all the young people who are preparing for it."

Lokesh Sahu, an Agniveer trainer, said that this would boost the morale of youth and strengthen their spirit of patriotism.

“Upon retirement, they will also have access to employment opportunities; for instance, they will receive an advantage when applying for positions in police forces or the CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force),” he added.

--IANS

mr/dan

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