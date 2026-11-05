November 06, 2026 12:51 AM हिंदी

India, Colombia discuss strengthening cooperation on multilateral issues

India, Colombia discuss strengthening cooperation on multilateral issues

Bogota, Nov 5 (IANS) India's Ambassador to Colombia Vinod Bahade met Colombia's Vice Minister for Multilateral Affairs Daniella Restrepo Duarte and discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between the two countries on multilateral issues of mutual interest, the Indian Embassy in Colombia said on Thursday.

"Ambassador Vinod Bahade met Daniella Restrepo Duarte, Vice Minister for Multilateral Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Colombia. The two sides exchanged views on strengthening India–Colombia cooperation on multilateral issues of mutual interest, reaffirming the shared commitment to closer engagement, constructive dialogue and collaboration at international and multilateral forums," the Embassy said on social media platform X.

"India and Colombia look forward to further strengthening their partnership and working together towards shared priorities and global challenges," it added.

Earlier on Thursday, Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, held a meeting with Colombia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Omar Bula Escobar on the sidelines of the 30th Ibero-American Summit in Madrid, with discussions held on strengthening cooperation in trade, education, health, culture and multilateral fora.

"Pleased to interact with Omar Bula Escobar, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Colombia. The interaction focused on strengthening cooperation in trade, culture, education, health and multilateral fora," MoS Margherita said on X following the meeting.

On Wednesday, Ambassador Bahade met Colombia's Minister of Justice Ivan Alfonso Cancino Gonzalez to discuss avenues for enhancing bilateral cooperation in the field of judicial and legal matters.

"The discussions covered technological collaboration in the judicial sector, capacity building, exchange of expertise and other areas of mutual interest. Both sides explored opportunities to further strengthen institutional ties and deepen cooperation between India and Colombia," the Embassy had said.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, India and Colombia enjoy friendly and cordial bilateral relations.

Over the years, the relationship between the two countries has strengthened and diversified in all areas of mutual interest encompassing political, commercial and cultural fields.

Colombia and India established diplomatic relations on January 19, 1959, and celebrated 60 years of establishment of diplomatic ties in 2019.

Several MoUs and agreements have been concluded between India and Colombia in diverse areas, including trade promotion, cooperation in science and technology, defence, IT, tourism, space, health, traditional systems of medicine and culture.

--IANS

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