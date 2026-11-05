NCP leader Praful Patel's meeting with Sharad Pawar sparks political buzz

Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Working President Praful Patel's one-and-half hour meeting with the NCP-SP Chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday has sparked a political buzz about the merger or reunion between the two NCP factions.

Patel inquired Pawar about his health and also discussed political issues.

He met the NCP-SP Chief at the Mumbai hospital where the latter has been admitted on Wednesday and is currently undergoing treatment.

Patel after the meeting confirmed that he and Pawar also spoke on politics though he declined to divulge further details.

The NCP Working President said that he had visited to check on the health of Sharad Pawar.

He added that Sharad Pawar's health is very good.

"He (Sharad Pawar) had some fatigue due to which he went to Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune, and now he has come to the Breach Candy Hospital for a complete check-up."

Patel also said, "Pawar Saheb was smiling and asking about what is going on politically. His health is currently very good. Whatever our political stances may be, our personal affection remains intact. Our political paths had drifted apart, but I keep meeting Pawar Saheb as we have family ties. Sharad Pawar only asked generally about what is happening in politics. He inquired about what is going on in the country and the state, and even asked about America."

Patel's meeting took place a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi telephoned Sharad Pawar on Wednesday to inquire about his health.

Speaking to media persons outside the hospital, Pawar's family friend and close aide Vitthal Maniyar said that PM Modi warmly requested the veteran politician to prioritise his health and rest.

PM Modi told Sharad Pawar, "Supriya Sule and we will handle the country; you take care of your health and rest. Let your blessings remain with us."

The meeting deserves importance especially when amid growing tension between NCP's veteran and young leaders, a group of senior leaders on November 1 evening met the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and reportedly complained about the unilateral functioning of NCP MP Parth Pawar.

The delegation comprising of all top leaders of NCP, except party chief Sunetra Pawar and her son and MP Parth Pawar, was reportedly advised by Union Minister Shah to 'pull up the socks' as the collapse of NCP organisation was hurting MahaYuti in Maharashtra.

Thereafter, Praful Patel, Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal and former Minister Dilip Walse Patil briefed the core committee led by party chief and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar on Monday and stressed the need for corrective measures to be taken by the party on a priority basis.

Even though NCP has denied merger or reunion with NCP-SP, Praful Patel's meeting with Sharad Pawar has revived the talk in this regard.

Patel said he is expected to meet Sharad Pawar on or after November 10 again.

Prior to Praful Patel's visit, Minister Chhagan Bhujbal visited Sharad Pawar on Thursday morning to check on his health, followed by Congress MLA Vishwajit Kadam, who also called on him.

--IANS

sj/khz