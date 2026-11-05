Manipur CM says ethnic crisis takes up 50 pc of his time since assuming office

Imphal, Nov 5 (IANS) Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh said on Thursday that the prevailing law and order situation in the state has required him to devote nearly 50 per cent of his time to resolving the ongoing ethnic crisis since assuming office on February 4 this year.

The Chief Minister while inaugurating the INNOTECH FEST 2.0, said that he spent nearly eight hours a day thinking about ways to address the issues confronting the state and find solutions to the prevailing challenges.

He added that this leaves him with limited time to focus on developmental works.

Khemchand Singh underscored the importance of science and technology in nation-building, saying that the active participation and contribution of the country's emerging youths are essential to strengthen the sector and realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

The INNOTECH FEST 2.0 was organised by the Department of Science and Technology, in collaboration with the Manipur Innovation Foundation at Manipur Science Centre at Takyelpat in Imphal.

The two-day festival is being held under the theme, "Innovate - Create - Connect".

Emphasising the need for integrity in public service, Khemchand Singh said that those holding positions of power and leadership in the government must remain honest and sincere in their efforts towards the development of the state and the nation.

Highlighting the importance of agriculture in the state's economy, the Chief Minister added that the agriculture sector remains the largest contributor to Manipur's economy.

He said that the state government has taken steps to ensure the smooth and timely distribution of subsidised urea fertilisers to farmers.

Recalling the recurring complaints regarding the distribution of urea fertilisers to the farmers in previous years, Khemchand Singh said that he had personally called the concerned officers of the Agriculture Department to enquire about the distribution mechanism.

He also instructed the officials not to heed to any political pressure or influential individuals and ensure that the fertilisers reaches the genuine beneficiaries.

Following the intervention and discussions with the department's officers, the distribution process has been carried out smoothly this year, the Chief Minister said, adding that his government has not received any complaints from farmers regarding the non-availability or non-distribution of subsidised urea fertilisers.

On the distribution of Rabi crop seeds, Chief Minister Khemchand Singh said that while seeds were generally distributed in February month in previous years, the state government has ensured their advance distribution beginning from October this year.

The initiative is aimed at enabling farmers to undertake double-cropping system in a timely manner.

The Chief Minister also urged officials of the concerned departments to ensure the efficient implementation of projects funded by the Central government and stressed the importance of submitting utilisation certificates on time.

--IANS

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