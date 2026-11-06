Gujarati-origin Amish Shah makes US Congress history

Washington, Nov 6 (IANS) Amish Shah, the Chicago-born son of Gujarati immigrants, has defeated a former American football player in Arizona to become the first Indian-American elected to the US Congress from the state, marking another milestone for the community in American politics.

The 48-year-old emergency-room physician defeated Republican Jay Feely, a former National Football League (NFL) kicker backed by US President Donald Trump, in Arizona's First Congressional District.

Shah was leading by around 53 per cent to 46 per cent when the race was called by major media outlets.

His victory flips a Republican-held seat to the Democrats and takes the number of Indian-Americans in the incoming House of Representatives to six.

"I'm honoured and humbled that the people of Arizona's First Congressional District have chosen me to represent them in Congress," Shah said in a victory statement.

"To every voter in this district — I pledge to be a Representative for all of you, whether or not you voted for me," he added, promising to work across party lines.

Shah's journey to Capitol Hill has an unusual connection to his defeated opponent. Both worked with the New York Jets in 2008, when Feely was a kicker and Shah provided emergency medical care to players on the sidelines.

Nearly two decades later, they faced each other in one of America's closely watched Congressional contests.

Born and raised in Chicago, Shah is the son of engineering students who migrated from India in 1969. His father is Jain and his mother Hindu. He speaks fluent Gujarati and has maintained close ties with his family's Indian roots.

In a 2023 interview, Shah recalled how his parents regularly took him to India. He also traced his inspiration for public service to Mahatma Gandhi's Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat.

Shah studied at Northwestern University, earned his medical degree there and completed a Master's degree in public health at the University of California, Berkeley.

Before entering national politics, he served in the Arizona House of Representatives, winning three successive elections in 2018, 2020 and 2022.

His first Congressional attempt in 2024 ended in a narrow defeat to Republican David Schweikert. He returned to the electoral battlefield after Schweikert vacated the seat to seek the Governorship.

During the campaign, Shah focused on reducing living costs, healthcare reform, protecting Medicare and Medicaid, and opposing Trump's tariffs.

His position on skilled immigration could attract particular attention among Indian professionals.

Shah's victory also maintains the strength of the informal "Samosa Caucus", comprising Indian-American lawmakers in the US Congress.

The incoming group includes incumbent Democrats Ami Bera, Ro Khanna, Pramila Jayapal and Suhas Subramanyam, alongside newcomers Shah and Florida's Pia Dandiya.

The two newcomers replace Raja Krishnamoorthi and Shri Thanedar, who failed to secure their parties' nominations for the 2026 elections.

The new Congress convenes on January 3, 2027, with Democrats taking control of the House of Representatives following the November 3 midterm elections.

All 435 voting seats in the US House are contested every two years.

Members represent Congressional districts within individual states and serve two-year terms.

--IANS

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