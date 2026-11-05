EAM Jaishankar meets Antigua and Barbuda FM, agrees to intensify cooperation in healthcare, education

St John's, Nov 5 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar met the Antigua and Barbuda's Foreign Minister Paul Chet Greene on Thursday and agreed to intensify cooperation in healthcare and education, SMEs, and training and capacity building.

"Good to meet with Foreign Minister Paul Chet Greene of Antigua and Barbuda. Agreed to intensify our cooperation in healthcare & education, SMEs, training and capacity building. Also exchanged views on the just concluded Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2026," EAM Jaishankar said on social media platform X.

Upon his arrival in Antigua and Barbuda for CHOGM, Foreign Minister Greene, and Tourism and Civil Aviation Minister Charles Fernandes had welcomed EAM Jaishankar at the airport.

"Delighted to arrive in Antigua and Barbuda for CHOGM 2026. Touched by the gesture of FM Everly Chet Greene and Tourism & Civil Aviation Minister Charles Fernandes, receiving me at the airport. Look forward to engagements here," the EAM had said on X.

The Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) was held in Antigua and Barbuda from November 1-4.

On Thursday, EAM Jaishankar also met Antigua and Barbuda Governor General Rodney Williams at an Indian community event.

During the event, EAM Jaishankar interacted with the Indian community and hailed their contribution to strengthening the bond between India and Antigua and Barbuda.

"Glad to interact with the Indian community in Antigua and Barbuda. Appreciate their contribution to strengthening the bonds between our two countries," EAM Jaishankar noted on X.

EAM Jaishankar met the Guyanese President Irfaan Ali on the sidelines of the CHOGM 2026, where both nations announced an extension of a $500 million Line of Credit for the South American nation's public and defence infrastructure.

He also attended the Commonwealth Heads of Government and Business Leaders Breakfast Meeting at the Retreat and highlighted that Commonwealth partners also need to de-risk and diversify.

He described more connectivity corridors as good for business.

EAM Jaishankar called for promoting training and capacity building as it gives more options for partners.

He described the Indian business community spread across the world as an asset for the Commonwealth.

--IANS

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