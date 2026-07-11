July 11, 2026 4:12 PM हिंदी

Experts call for integrating geological fragility, climate risks into infra development in Himachal

Experts call for integrating geological fragility, climate risks into infra development in Himachal

Shimla, July 11 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh has made remarkable progress in education, healthcare and other socio-economic indicators despite its challenging terrain, Dr VK Paul, former member of NITI Aayog, has said.

However, unless infrastructure is systematically climate-proofed against the growing risks posed by climate-induced disasters, these hard-earned developmental gains could be significantly undermined, setting the state's development trajectory back, he said during a workshop on ‘Towards Resilient Infrastructure Planning in the Western Himalayas’ here, organised by Chintan Research Foundation (CRF), in collaboration with the Dr Manmohan Singh HP Institute of Public Administration (MSHIPA).

In his address, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu revisited the 2025 disasters in Mandi, and called for the synchronised work among line departments to better plan and design our future infrastructure while keeping those memories in mind.

He also assured that the Himachal government is dedicated for inclusive development in the hill state and climate proofed infrastructure is very pertinent pillar to ensure inclusive development.

The workshop commenced with a welcome address by Rupali Thakur, Director, MSHIPA, followed by the opening remarks by Dr Debajit Palit, Centre Head, Centre for Climate Change and Energy Transition, CRF.

Dr Palit highlighted that climate change in the Himalayas is no longer merely an environmental concern but has equally become a question of development, public investment and long-term economic resilience.

Prabodh Saxena, former Chief Secretary-cum-Chairman, Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board, traced how the nature of disasters has evolved over time.

According to a statement, he observed that the interaction between climate change and the region's inherent geological fragility has amplified the scale of socio-economic and infrastructure losses.

Emphasising the imperative of climate-proofing developmental pathways, he remarked, "If we do not prepare today, we are doomed to perish tomorrow."

Representing the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, RK Singh emphasised proper infrastructure planning to avoid future disasters.

A discussion paper, titled 'Rethinking Infrastructure Development in the Western Himalayas towards Climate Resilient Infrastructure', authored by CRF researcher Dr Pooja Sehbag, was also unveiled at the event.

The workshop also saw three technical sessions panellists argued for the periodic risk assessment and aligning the developmental approach to regional subjectivities and stressed on the need for context specific planning.

They also discussed how planning frameworks, engineering practices and institutional coordination must evolve to respond to the emerging realities of climate change in mountain regions.

The panellists also deliberated on the governance question, how climate resilience can be included in the on-ground actions. The panel unanimously agreed for the active inclusion of community stakeholders and efficient interactive coordination among line departments for enduring climate proofing of the Himalayan Infrastructure.

--IANS

na/

LATEST NEWS

EPFO restores passbook portal with strengthened security

EPFO restores passbook portal with strengthened security

Parthiv Patel (File photo)

'Most alarming aspect has been fielding,' says Parthiv on India's consecutive T20I series loss

Gaya: Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan, Bihar Governor Lt Gen (Retd.) Syed Ata Hasnain, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, Bihar Legislative Assembly Speaker Prem Kumar, Bihar Legislative Council Chairman Awadhesh Narain Singh and other dignitaries during the inauguration of the training programme for members of the 18th Bihar Legislative Assembly at BIPARD in Gaya, Bihar, on Saturday, July 11, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

No ‘Viksit Bharat’ without ‘Viksit Bihar’: VP Radhakrishnan

Only Hindus have right to speak on Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Lord Ram: Acharya Pramod Krishnam

Only Hindus have right to speak on Ram Temple, Lord Ram: Acharya Pramod Krishnam

Nimisha Sajayan: A courtroom visit completely transformed my approach to the lawyer’s role in Enna Vilai (Photo Credit: Nimisha Sajayan/Instagram)

Nimisha Sajayan: A courtroom visit completely transformed my approach to the lawyer’s role in Enna Vilai

More than 1.7 crore taxpayers file ITRs for AY 2026-27 so far: I-T Dept

More than 1.7 crore taxpayers file ITRs for AY 2026-27 so far: I-T Dept

Roger Federer (File photo)

Roger Federer is my favourite; the elegance and grace he played with was special: Gill

Unforgettable atmosphere: PM Modi thanks Indian diaspora in NZ for memorable experience

Unforgettable atmosphere: PM Modi thanks Indian diaspora in NZ for 'memorable experience'

England football team (Xinhua/IANS)

FIFA WC: When and where to watch England vs Norway, know all details

Bhagyashri Borse breaks down at 'Lenin' success meet; thanks fans for their constant motivation! (Photo: Bhagyashrii Borse/Instagram)

Bhagyashri Borse breaks down at 'Lenin' success meet; thanks fans for their constant motivation!