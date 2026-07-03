Exercise Khan Quest concludes with India reaffirming its commitment to global peace

Ulaanbaatar, July 3 (IANS) The multinational peacekeeping exercise 'Khaan Quest 2026' concluded on Friday at the Five Hills Training Area in the Mongolian capital of Ulaanbaatar with India reaffirming its commitment to global peace.

“The multinational peacekeeping exercise Khaan Quest 2026 concluded today at the Five Hills Training Area, Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. The closing ceremony was attended by Major General Baasandamba Dashtseden, Deputy Minister of Defence and Lieutenant General Ganbyamba Sunrev, Chief of General Staff of the Mongolian Armed Forces, who commended the professionalism and camaraderie displayed by all participating contingents,” the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) of the Indian Army wrote on X.

Bringing together contingents from 18 nations, including India, the exercise enhanced interoperability, joint peacekeeping capabilities and humanitarian assistance under the United Nations Peacekeeping framework.

“The Indian Army demonstrated high standards of professionalism and operational proficiency during joint training and simulation-based exercises alongside partner nations. Exercise Khaan Quest 2026 reaffirmed India's commitment to global peace, UN peacekeeping and multilateral military cooperation,” noted the ADGPI.

An Indian contingent of the Jat Regiment, consisting of 40 troops, including two lady officers, participated in the opening ceremony of the 23rd edition of the multilateral exercise Khaan Quest 2026 on June 20.

The ceremony was inaugurated by Batlut Damba, Minister of Defence of Mongolia, and Lieutenant General Ganbyamba Sunrev, Chief of Defence Staff of the Mongolian Armed Forces.

The exercise featured the participation of over 1000 troops from 18 countries across the world.

Indian Ambassador to Mongolia, Atul Malhari Gotsurvee, welcomed the Indian contingent and conveyed his best wishes for their pleasant and successful participation.

The previous edition of the exercise was conducted from June 14-28 in Mongolia, last year.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the exercise first started as a bilateral event between the US and Mongolian Defence Forces in 2003. Subsequently, from 2006 onwards, the exercise graduated to a Multilateral Peacekeeping Exercise.

Exercise Khaan Quest, the Defence Ministry stated, reaffirms India's commitment to global peacekeeping and strengthens operational readiness, professional exchange, mutual trust and camaraderie among the participating nations.

–IANS

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