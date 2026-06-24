Ex-New Zealand pacer Bob Blair passes away on 94th birthday

New Delhi, June 24 (IANS) Former New Zealand fast bowler Bob Blair, whose courage in the aftermath of the Tangiwai rail disaster became one of cricket’s most enduring stories, has passed away in England on his 94th birthday.

Blair represented New Zealand in 19 Tests between 1952 and 1964, claiming 43 wickets at an average of 35. In first-class cricket, he enjoyed an outstanding career, taking 330 wickets at an average of 15 in 59 matches, largely for Wellington and during one season for Central Districts.

His finest domestic season came in 1956-57 when he captured 46 wickets at an average of just nine, including two nine-wicket hauls in an innings.

However, Blair’s name became etched in sporting folklore during New Zealand’s 1953 tour of South Africa.

Playing in the second Test at Ellis Park, the then 21-year-old received devastating news that his fiancee, Nerissa Love, had been among the 151 people killed in the Tangiwai rail disaster on Christmas Eve.

After initially remaining at the team hotel to grieve, Blair made a remarkable appearance at the crease when New Zealand were down to their final wicket on the second day of the Test. He joined a battered Bert Sutcliffe, who had earlier been hospitalised after being struck several times while batting.

In front of a stunned crowd of 23,000, the pair added 33 runs for the last wicket, including a then world-record 25 runs off a single over from South African spinner Hugh Tayfield. Players from both teams and spectators were moved by the moment, which remains one of cricket’s most emotional chapters.

The story later inspired the creation of the Tangiwai Shield, jointly introduced by New Zealand Cricket (NZC) and Cricket South Africa in 2024 for men’s Test series between the two nations. Blair was the last surviving New Zealand player from that historic Test.

NZC interim chief executive Graham Parks paid tribute to Blair, saying the story of the former fast bowler and the Tangiwai disaster had left an indelible mark on cricket in both New Zealand and South Africa.

“The courage and camaraderie shown during the second Test in South Africa in 1953 and in the years that followed epitomises everything that is great about sport,” Parks said.

Following the 1953 tour, Blair continued his international career for another decade and signed off in style against South Africa in Auckland in 1964, recording his best Test match figures of 7 for 142.

Even after retiring, Blair remained deeply involved with cricket, playing into his 60s and later coaching in Queensland, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Northern Ireland and England.

He eventually settled in Cheshire with his wife Barbara, whom he married in 1986, while maintaining a lifelong affection for cricket, golf and his native New Zealand.

As a mark of respect, the BlackCaps will wear black armbands on the opening day of the third Test against England in Nottingham on Thursday.

--IANS

sds/bc