Everyone has talent; improvement is what matters: Avesh Khan

New Delhi, June 24 (IANS) As the Madhya Pradesh Premier League enters its business end, Chambal Ghariyals have emerged as one of the standout teams of the season, finishing the league stage at the top of the table. But for India pacer Avesh Khan, success in cricket is not determined by talent alone.

Having spent years in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and represented India at the highest level, Avesh believes the biggest differentiator between players is their ability to constantly evolve. "Talent is present in everyone. It is more important how you improve as a cricketer every time. Because talent lasts only for a time,” Avesh told IANS in an exclusive interaction when asked to describe the qualities that convince him that a player has the potential to go a long way.

The fast bowler stressed that natural ability can only take a player so far. Sustained success, he said, comes from consistently working on every aspect of the game. "And then you have to continuously work on your fitness, your bowling, your batting, your mindset, your skills. So, when a player plays, he plays at a higher level,” he added.

Avesh revealed that this is a message he regularly shares with young cricketers around him, particularly in a tournament like the MPL, where several aspiring players are hoping to catch the attention of IPL scouts and state selectors. "So, I also tell our team members that talent is present in everyone. But how you use it and how you learn from mistakes is very important,” Avesh said.

He believes one of the biggest traps young players can fall into is relying solely on their talent without addressing their shortcomings. "Instead of making the same mistakes every time, being talented and always hearing that there is a lot of talent, there is a lot of talent, he is not making runs according to that, he is not taking wickets. So, how you improve yourself is very important,” he stated.

Now in its third season, the MPL has expanded from seven men's teams to ten, providing more opportunities for players across Madhya Pradesh. Avesh feels the tournament has become an important stepping stone for cricketers looking to progress to higher levels. "It feels good to play MPL. Because there are 10 teams and not a single team seems to be a light team. All the teams are very good. It almost feels like a mini IPL,” he mentioned.

The Indian pacer believes the competitiveness of the league is helping players prepare for bigger challenges ahead. "We are playing at home ground in Indore. And we are playing against our own players. So, there is always a lot of excitement. A lot of young players are coming from our team and from other teams as well. So, this is a very good thing for MP cricket,” he expressed.

According to Avesh, the tournament serves as a confidence booster for players targeting opportunities beyond the state circuit, as he said, "We are getting a confidence booster for all the players who can be picked for IPL, Ranji Trophy, or Mushtaq Ali."

While individual talent often grabs headlines, Avesh credits Chambal Ghariyals' success this season to a collective effort. "The biggest plus point for us is that we have different match winners in every match."

The table-toppers, he said, have thrived because they are not overly reliant on one or two players. "We are playing very well as a team. We are not dependent on any individual. If a batsman does not make a run today, our score will be reduced. If a bowler does not take wickets today, we will lose. Our entire team's effort is compact. So, we are playing very good cricket."

As the team prepares for the semi-finals, Avesh is keen to ensure the league-stage success does not create unnecessary pressure. "We all (teammates) have not met yet. But when we meet tomorrow, we will discuss that the semi-final match is just another game. We should not look at it differently. Obviously, there is a little pressure. But our team has handled the pressure very well in the league stage. And we will continue to handle the pressure in the same way,” Avesh opined.

The Chambal Ghariyals women's team has already lifted the MPL title this season, but Avesh insists the men's side is not carrying the burden of matching that achievement. "Our aim is to play good cricket. And we will try to win. And we are playing good cricket. We will never pressure ourselves saying that we have to win because the women’s team has won,” he stated.

Instead, the team's focus remains on preparation and execution. "We always talk in meetings that we will give our 100% effort. And we will play to our 100% ability. We always say that if we play to our 100% ability, we will win matches. And in the league stage, if we play to our 100% ability, we will win matches.”

--IANS

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