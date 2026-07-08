Every action of ECI is based on the Constitution and electoral laws: CEC Gyanesh Kumar

New Delhi, July 8 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday organised the third one-day conference for media and communication officers. Around 200 officials from 10 states and Union Territories were brought together to strengthen election-related communication and address the growing challenge of misinformation in the digital age.

The conference was attended by Media Nodal Officers (MNOs), Social Media Nodal Officers (SMNOs), District Media Nodal Officers, District Public Relations Officers (PROs), and senior officials from the State Departments of Public Relations (DPRs).

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioner Dr Vivek Joshi, addressed the participants. He stressed the importance of transparent, accurate, and timely communication throughout the electoral process.

Addressing the gathering, CEC Gyanesh Kumar said that every action of the Election Commission is guided by the Constitution of India, electoral laws, and written instructions issued from time to time, all in a transparent manner.

He cautioned the participants against the spread of false narratives on social media. The CEC also urged them to engage proactively to curb misinformation.

Highlighting public confidence in the electoral system, he said the record voter turnout witnessed in the recent Assembly elections reflects the trust that Indian electors place in the country's democratic institutions.

Likewise, Dr Vivek Joshi spoke about the growing threat posed by artificial intelligence, deepfakes, synthetic media, and other misleading digital content “aimed at undermining public trust in democratic institutions”.

He urged the participating officers to counter such misinformation effectively by adhering to the Commission's rules, instructions, and established communication guidelines.

According to the ECI press release, the conference featured comprehensive sessions on communication strategies covering the entire election cycle, from electoral roll management to polling. Participants were also briefed on ECINET, key constitutional provisions, and legal aspects related to media during elections.

In addition, practical training sessions were conducted. According to the release, officials were briefed on drafting effective press notes and amplifying official communication through traditional and social media platforms. They were also given a session on tackling misinformation and misleading narratives. They were also trained to engage young voters through Electoral Literacy Clubs (ELCs) and to effectively communicate ECI initiatives to the public.

Demonstrations of electoral roll preparation, polling procedures, and the counting process were also conducted. The officials participated in a guided walkthrough of the exhibition and media corner.

--IANS

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