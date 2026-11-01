Esteban Ocon denies reports of physical violence behind Mexico GP axe

Mexico City, Nov 1 (IANS) Haas driver Esteban Ocon has denied reports of a physical altercation between himself and team boss Ayao Komatsu before he was dropped for the Mexico Grand Prix.

Ocon, who will be leaving the American-based squad at the end of the season, has been replaced by Ryo Hirakawa for the remainder of the Mexico GP, with Haas not explaining the reason behind the Frenchman being dropped and only confirming that he was not ill.

Ocon had a disagreement with race engineer Laura Mueller about tyre changes for the second practice on Friday. Mueller informed him that he would race on medium tyres and not on soft. He replied: "No, no. I want to do soft... don't do that to me, come on."

A report in France's leading sports daily L'Equipe stated that a meeting between Ocon and Komatsu "ended abruptly, perhaps even physically". The French driver has now offered a clarification on the same through a social media statement, denying any such physical violence.

"Following the recent decision from Haas F1 Team confirming that I will not be participating in this weekend’s Mexico City Grand Prix, I wish to formally address some media reports and speculation surrounding the situation," Ocon wrote on X.

"Last night, a difference in viewpoints led to a discussion with the parties involved. Whilst I acknowledge that this took place, I categorically reject any reports or allegations suggesting that any form of physical violence was used to resolve any differences of any nature.

I strongly condemn violence in all its forms and firmly believe that disagreements should always be handled with professionalism, respect, and mutual understanding. I kindly ask that speculation be avoided while the matter is being addressed. Further updates will be communicated in due course," he added.

Meanwhile, Hirakawa reflected on his late call-up to race for Haas, calling his chance to make his Formula 1 debut a "dream come true".

"Obviously it was a very big surprise this morning, but I'm always here to be a reserve driver," said Hirakawa when asked about the details for the call-up. "This is a role for me; I was ready but always dreaming about it. Today, a dream comes true. Qualifying today, race tomorrow.

"Just these 12 hours passed so fast; I have so much to prepare, and the team helped a lot for me. Really, thanks to the team," he added.

--IANS

vm/bc