Esha Deol brings Met Gala to ‘Aamchi Mumbai’ with a humourous twist

Mumbai, May 8 (IANS) Actor Esha Deol brought her own playful version of the Met Gala red carpet to Mumbai as she shared a fun behind-the-scenes moment from a recent event of hers.

The actress posted a picture on her social media account and jokingly called it as her “Met Gala moment in amchi Mumbai.”

In the picture, Esha was seen making a stylish red-carpet entry in a lavender mini outfit paired with high heels.

Suddenly, things were seen taking an unexpected turn when a large air cooler placed near the entrance sent her outfit flying.

Taking the moment sportingly, Esha turned into humorz and wrote a caption “My met gala moment in amchi Mumbai!”.

In another clip, she further joked, “When you least expect a cooler at the entrance... this is what you get... easy breezy!”

Talking about Esha Deol, the actress is the daughter of legendary superstar late Dharmendra and Hema Malini, and made her Bollywood debut with Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe in 2002.

She later featured in films such as Dhoom, Yuva, No Entry, Dus, and Cash.

On the personal front, Esha was married to businessman Bharat Takhtani in 2012. The couple are parents to two daughters, Radhya and Miraya. The two announced their separation in 2024.

For the uninitiated, in mid 2000s, Esha Deol's popularity reached another level with her song Dhoom Machale from the hit movie Dhoom.

Esha who was extremely close to her father late Dharmendra, was delighted and overwhelmed as he was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan award, the second-highest civilian award of the Republic of India, a few months ago.

Expressing her joy, Esha had taken to her social media account to share the news and wrote, "Wishing everyone on Republic Day, Esha wrote on her official Instagram handle, "Happy Republic Day. Really happy that our papa is being conferred with the prestigious Padma Vibhushan Award (folded hands emoji) (sic)."

–IANS

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