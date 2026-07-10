July 10, 2026 3:47 PM हिंदी

Equity mutual fund inflows rise 26 pc to Rs 28,973 crore in June: AMFI data

Equity mutual funds attract Rs 28,973 crore net inflow in June: AMFI data

New Delhi, July 10 (IANS) Equity-orientated mutual funds attracted net inflows of Rs 28,973.41 crore in June -- up 26.47 per cent month-on-month -- which indicated sustained investor interest in equities despite volatility in the broader market amid geopolitical tensions, according to monthly data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) on Friday.

The equity mutual fund category mobilised Rs 67,600.90 crore during the month, while redemptions stood at Rs 38,627.49 crore, resulting in a net inflow of Rs 28,973.41 crore.

In May, equity mutual funds recorded a net inflow of Rs 22,907.77 crore.

Among equity schemes, mid-cap funds recorded the highest net inflow of Rs 6,090.17 crore, followed by small-cap funds at Rs 5,601.96 crore and flexi-cap funds at Rs 5,231.31 crore.

Meanwhile, large and mid-cap funds received net inflows of Rs 4,321.32 crore.

Multi-cap funds attracted Rs 3,070.26 crore, while large-cap funds saw net inflows of Rs 2,067.48 crore.

In addition, sectoral and thematic funds garnered net inflows of Rs 1,469.26 crore, while focused funds received Rs 1,118.18 crore, according to the AMFI data.

Value and contra funds recorded net inflows of Rs 686.79 crore.

Dividend yield funds witnessed a marginal net outflow of Rs 49.44 crore, while Equity Linked Savings Schemes (ELSS) saw net outflows of Rs 633.88 crore during the month.

The AMFI data highlighted that the assets under management (AUM) of equity-orientated schemes stood at Rs 37.34 lakh crore as of June 30.

Beyond equity, Gold ETFs attracted net inflows of Rs 3,443.23 crore, while other ETFs received Rs 13,237.76 crore during the month.

Meanwhile, the mutual fund industry as a whole reported a net outflow of Rs 52,948.78 crore during June, largely due to net redemptions of Rs 1.09 lakh crore from debt-orientated schemes.

Additionally, the industry's total assets under management stood at Rs 82.22 lakh crore at the end of June, with the total number of mutual fund folios rising to 27.86 crore.

--IANS

ag/

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