EPFO services to remain unavailable for couple of days due to system migration

New Delhi, June 25 (IANS) The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on Thursday announced that several of its online services, including claim submission and e-passbook facilities, will remain temporarily unavailable from this week due to a scheduled system migration exercise.

In a post on X, the EPFO said services on the Member Portal, Employer Portal and the UMANG App will be unavailable between June 26 and June 29 as part of a planned system migration.

The temporary suspension is part of a planned system upgrade aimed at providing faster, more reliable and secure services to its stakeholders, it added.

The organisation said services are expected to resume from June 30.

During the migration period, members and employers will not be able to access several key services, including claim submission and processing, Electronic Challan-cum-Return (ECR) filing, UAN linking for new employees and e-passbook services.

In addition, EPFO advised users to plan their activities accordingly to avoid inconvenience during the temporary outage.

Moreover, the organisation provided assistance details for stakeholders facing difficulties during the period and asked them to contact the EPFO call centre at 14470 for support.

Meanwhile, users accessing EPFO services through the UMANG application were shown a notification stating that the services are unavailable due to scheduled migration activities and are expected to resume on July 2. "We regret the inconvenience caused," the message further said.

The EPFO manages retirement savings for millions of salaried employees across the country and provides a range of digital services through its online platforms and the UMANG application.

Earlier in the month, reports claim that the Finance Ministry has approved the 8.25 per cent interest rate recommended by the Central Board of Trustees (CBT), the apex decision-making body of the EPFO.

The interest amount is expected to be credited to subscribers' accounts later this month.

The CBT -- chaired by Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya -- had decided on March 2, 2026, to retain the EPF interest rate at 8.25 per cent for FY26. Additionally, this marks the third consecutive year that the retirement fund body has maintained the same rate for its subscribers.

--IANS

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