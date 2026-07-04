EPFO restores upgraded member portal, shifts UAN services to UMANG app

New Delhi, July 4 (IANS) The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation has restored its upgraded Unified Member Portal after scheduled maintenance, but moved Universal Account Number services to the government’s UMANG app.

PF subscribers can no longer activate their Universal Account Number (UAN) or generate a new UAN through the EPFO website and it can be done through the UMANG app, the report from NDTV Profit said.

In order to avail the service, users will have to complete Aadhaar-based Face Authentication (FAT) in the application.

To activate a UAN on UMANG, users must download the app, open EPFO services, select “UAN Activation” under “UAN Services Through Face Authentication.”

Users can complete the face authentication and follow the instructions that follow.

To create a new UAN, employees must open UMANG, navigate to EPFO services, choose “UAN Allotment and Activation,” complete Aadhaar face authentication and follow on-screen instructions.

Employees who already have an EPF account but were not allotted a UAN must verify their registered mobile number, enter the required member details and complete the verification process to receive a UAN. The newly generated UAN will be linked to their existing EPF account.

The upgraded system has also made it easier for users to retrieve their forgotten UAN.

Users can enter their registered mobile number, upload the required identity or address proof and verify the OTP sent to their mobile number. After successful verification, the UAN can be recovered.

EPFO has clarified that suspension of UAN activation on the Member Portal does not affect death claim settlements, adding that eligible nominees and legal heirs file claims through the existing process.

The newly notified Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) Scheme, 2026, introduced new provisions on partial withdrawals effective June 29, 2026.

Under the revised scheme, members of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation must retain a minimum balance of 25 per cent of their eligible member balance in their EPF account before making any partial withdrawal. Any amount calculation for a minimum withdrawal will be done only after setting this balance aside.

—IANS

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