'Their hearts are as black as their clothes': Union Ministers on Opposition protest

New Delhi, July 22 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Opposition for repeatedly disrupting Parliament despite the Centre expressing its willingness to hold a discussion on the NEET-UG paper leak.

The ruling party also criticised Congress leaders for wearing black in protest, with Union Minister Giriraj Singh remarking that their "hearts are as black as their clothes."

The BJP's remarks came amid heated scenes in the Lok Sabha, where Opposition members raised the NEET question paper leak and the police action against protesters in Delhi while demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The developments also followed Tuesday's high-voltage protest outside the Prime Minister's official residence, after which Opposition MPs reached Parliament on Wednesday dressed in black to register their protest against the alleged police excesses during the demonstration.

Earlier in the House, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju reiterated that the Centre was ready to hold a discussion on the NEET paper leak. However, he clarified that the duration, format and procedural rules governing the debate would be decided by the Speaker after consultations with the floor leaders of all political parties.

Reacting to the Opposition's continued protests, Union Minister Giriraj Singh accused Congress and other Opposition parties of deliberately obstructing Parliament despite the government's willingness to debate the issue.

"The Opposition and the Congress do not want to let Parliament function. The government gave them a proposal, but they refused. The government called for a peaceful debate, yet they still refused. Their hearts are as black as the clothes they are wearing," Singh told reporters.

He further alleged that the Opposition was attempting to derive political mileage by using students' concerns for its own agenda.

"Their strategy is to do politics by using students as a shield," he added.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also criticised the Opposition's approach, saying Parliament should remain a forum for constructive discussions on national development rather than political confrontation.

Speaking to IANS, Shekhawat said, "Lakhs of voters elect and send us to Parliament with hope and expectation that we will discuss issues related to the country's development and work towards making India a developed nation. In a democracy, Parliament should be a platform for meaningful discussion. Instead, if it is used to fulfil political ambitions or satisfy the hunger for power, it neither reflects a healthy democracy nor upholds its dignity. Rather, it weakens democracy."

He maintained that the government had already made its position clear by agreeing to a discussion on the issue and accused the Opposition of pursuing political objectives instead of participating in a debate.

"The government has made it clear that we are ready to discuss the issue, but now they do not want to do that. It has become clear that they have a political motive," he added.

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale also commented on the controversy, saying that while Rahul Gandhi was free to continue his protests, the NEET paper leak remained a matter of concern for the government as well.

Speaking to IANS, Athawale said, "Rahul Gandhi is doing what he believes he has to do at the moment, which is to stage protests. As far as the NEET exam paper leak is concerned, we do not support it in any way."

He further said that the Centre had already initiated a detailed investigation into the matter.

"The government is also concerned about the issue and has conducted a thorough investigation. However, Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation is not a solution," he added.

--IANS

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