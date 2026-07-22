Adani Electricity’s workforce excels at 12th ‘National Conclave on 5S’ in Varanasi

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) Adani Electricity has announced its outstanding performance at the 12th ‘National Conclave on 5S’, organised by the Quality Circle Forum of India (QCFI) and hosted by the QCFI Varanasi Chapter in association with the School of Management Sciences (SMS), Varanasi.

Adani Electricity’s teams excelled in multiple categories, showcasing innovation, discipline, and sustainability in workplace management. The rigorous evaluation process assessed participants on objectivity, implementation methodology, standardization, presentation skills, time management, creativity, benefits, and problem-solving abilities.

“At Adani Electricity, operational excellence is the cornerstone of reliable service delivery. Our success at the 12th National Conclave on 5S reflects our dedication to embedding global best practices, fostering a culture of discipline, and driving sustainable growth. We are proud to contribute to India’s journey of quality transformation,” said a spokesperson from Adani Electricity.

The two-day conclave, themed “5S Beyond Housekeeping: Cultivating a Culture of Discipline for Sustainable Growth and World-Class Practices”, witnessed participation from 53 organizations, 105 teams, and 329 members, reflecting India’s growing commitment to workplace excellence through 5S practices.

The programme featured team presentations, expert insights, and recognition of outstanding initiatives, reinforcing the importance of 5S as a foundation for productivity, sustainability, and Total Quality Management.

The award ceremony was graced by Professor Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi, Vice Chancellor of Banaras Hindu University, as Chief Guest, and Professor PN Jha, Director of SMS Varanasi, as Guest of Honour.

Among the award winners from Adani Electricity were Malad Division, Team Sustaino: Par Excellence for “5S Implementation Journey at Malad Division” – 5S Presentation (DMAIC / 12 Steps); Andheri Division, Team Utkarsha: Par Excellence for “From Compliance to Excellence: Our AWMS Transformation Journey” – 5S Presentation (DMAIC / 12 Steps); and Transmission EHV Substations, Team Innovative: Par Excellence for “5S Journey and Sustenance at AEML Transmission” – 5S Implementation (Technical Paper).

The competition showcased the exceptional talent and dedication of Adani Electricity’s workforce, said the company.

--IANS

na/