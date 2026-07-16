'Enemy of the Smuggler' is inspired by real Customs investigations, says director T Samaya Murali

Chennai, July 16 (IANS) The director of 'Enemy of the Smuggler', T Samaya Murali, who is also an IRS officer, has now disclosed that his upcoming film is inspired by real cases that he has investigated during his career.

Sources close to the unit say that the film, which features an ensemble cast including J.D. Chakravarthy, Lal, Radhika Sarathkumar, Saran Shakthi, Bala Saravanan, Smeha, Kaali Venkat, Jaffer Sadiq, and Mime Gopi in pivotal roles, will seek to bring the unseen world of smuggling and Customs enforcement to the big screen.

Not only has Samaya Murali written and directed the film, he has also composed the film’s background score.

For the unaware, an officer of the 2008 batch of the Indian Revenue Service, T. Samaya Murali has served extensively in Customs Enforcement and Indirect Taxation. A B.Tech graduate from NIT Tiruchirappalli, he was honoured with the World Customs Organization Certificate of Merit in 2021 for his exemplary public service.

Speaking about the film, director T. Samaya Murali said, "'Enemy of the Smuggler' is a fictional story that has been inspired by several real Customs cases that I have investigated during my career. Through this film, I wanted to present the high-stakes world of smuggling, organised crime and Customs enforcement in a gripping cinematic format while creating greater public awareness about the crucial role played by the Customs Department in protecting the nation's economic security."

The story follows Amar and Dheena, two youngsters from the slums of Chennai who work for a Customs agent, dreaming of escaping poverty. Their lives take a dangerous turn when they join notorious smuggling kingpin Lingam for their first major assignment: to clear a huge consignment of drugs through a Gujarat Port.

The consignment, shipped from Dubai by cartel boss Mathew Bhai, depends entirely on forged documentation. With a relentless Customs officer closing in, the duo finds itself caught in a deadly web of bribery, betrayal, and organized crime. What happens next is what the film is all about.

Apart from being a senior IRS officer, T. Samaya Murali is also an accomplished writer, researcher, filmmaker, composer and actor. His publications include 'Sunkam: The Heritage of Chennai Customs', investigative novels 'Enemy of the Smuggler' and 'Khakhi'. Two of his research papers have been published in the prestigious World Customs Journal. His debut short film 'Puthiya Parvai' was screened at the Mumbai International Film Festival, and he has also acted in and composed music for the feature film 'Silent'.

Produced by S. Ramprakash under the S R Dream Studios banner, 'Enemy of the Smuggler' promises to be an edge-of-the-seat crime thriller that combines action, suspense and realism while shining the spotlight on the often-unsung contributions of the Customs Department to the nation.

--IANS

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