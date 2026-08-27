ENDOCON 2026: Three-day national conference on Endoscopy, over 1,000 delegates and experts to attend

New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) ENDOCON 2026, the 26th National Conference of Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy of India (SGEI) is set to begin at Aryavart Hospital in the capital from Friday, which will see participation of leading endoscopists, gastroenterologists, surgeons, physicians, researchers, nurses, technicians, and healthcare innovators from across India and around the world.

The landmark conference is set to bring together widely acclaimed national and international experts, who have shaped the future of gastrointestinal endoscopy through groundbreaking clinical work, research, innovation, and education.

The event is being hosted by Aryavart Hospital - a multi-speciality center with committed focus on gastrointestinal endoscpy, in New Delhi’s Andaz Aerocity from August 28-30.

The three-day conference -- one of the most anticipated events of the year, has been designed to inspire and educate hundreds of healthcare professionals by giving them a rare opportunity to witness the advanced procedures as they happened.

This year, the spotlight of the event is on Endoscopy for Young Innovators – a dedicated platform to celebrate fresh ideas, cutting-edge techniques, and bold new approaches that will shape the future of endoscopic practice.

“Beyond innovation, ENDOCON 2026 offers holistic learning across the entire spectrum of Gastroenterology and Hepatology. From advanced interventional endoscopy to luminal diseases, motility disorders, pancreato-biliary challenges, liver transplantation, and emerging frontiers in microbiome and oncology – our scientific program is comprehensive, evidence-based, and thoughtfully curated to benefit every attendee, regardless of experience level,” said the organisers in an official statement.

It also added, “This is not just another conference. This is a movement. A gathering where knowledge meets inspiration, where tradition meets disruption, and where every participant – student, trainee, practitioner, or thought leader – leaves transformed.”

Starting from Friday to Sunday, the conference is set to witness gathering of more than 1,200 delegates and healthcare professionals, with more than 45 international faculty and around 500 national faculty sharing their insights and expertise, along with leading gastroenterologists, endoscopists, surgeons, physicians and allied healthcare professionals.

The conference will provide a platform for academic exchange, knowledge sharing and discussion on the latest developments in gastroenterology and gastrointestinal endoscopy.

It will also facilitate participants in exploring cutting-edge technology and refining their procedural skills through expert guidance.

--IANS

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