 Trump criticises UN, multilateralism, declares 'there's no global govt'

United Nations, September 22 (IANS) US President Donald Trump took aim on Tuesday at the UN and multilateralism declaring, "There is no global government".

President Trump, who followed UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and General Assembly President Khalilur Rahman, who made a strong case for multilateralism, took the opposite tack, accusing the UN and its organisations of trying to establish a world government.

He said that the UN was trying to follow a "far-left agenda of globalist bureaucrats who nobody ever elected”.

“We cut the UN budget for the first time, slashing it by 15 per cent in 2026, which eliminated more than 4,000 positions from the UN bureaucracy," he highlighted.

But he conceded that the UN had "great potential"

His ire was directed particularly at the International Criminal Court, which has indicted Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of alleged "war crimes".

Calling it an "anti-American tribunal" that was "out of control", he said, "I call on all nations that are members of the ICC to officially resign from this rogue institution immediately".

Turning to the International Maritime Organisation, he accused it of trying to impose a "global carbon tax" which the US quashed.

"While I’m president, there will be no global taxes", he said.

Another institution he criticised was UNESCO, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation, from which he withdrew the US.

"With their ceaseless promotion of mass migration, these globalists are actively destroying the greatest cultures and most extraordinary heritage in all of history", he said.

“There is no human right to illegal immigration, but there is a right to remain a sovereign nation", he declared.

Guterres and Rahman had emphasised the importance of multilateralism, pointing to the shift in global power structure towards multipolarity.

--IANS

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