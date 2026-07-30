‘We have bowlers to take 20 wickets’: Shanto backs Bangladesh pace attack for Australia Tests

Dhaka, July 30 (IANS) Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto believes his team’s bowling attack has enough quality to trouble Australia in the upcoming two-Test series, despite the absence of fast bowler Nahid Rana.

Bangladesh are set to begin their first Test tour of Australia in more than two decades when the opening match gets underway in Darwin on August 13. The second Test will be played in Mackay.

Rana’s absence is a setback for Bangladesh, but Shanto remains confident that the visitors have enough resources to make an impact against the hosts, particularly in conditions expected to favour pace.

"I have full faith in the team bound for Australia. I believe we can play good cricket. I think there's really no point in talking about what might have been. Injuries aren't really avoidable in this day and age. I think we have the bowlers to take 20 wickets, especially in Australian conditions.

"We have two experienced spinners who can complement the fast bowlers. We have a capable pace attack. Everyone except Musfik [Hasan] is experienced. They have to give their best to take the 20 wickets," Shanto said ahead of the match as quoted by Cricinfo.

The series will be a significant occasion for Bangladesh, who last played a Test in Australia 23 years ago. Several of the country's biggest cricketing names, including Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan, never featured in a Test match on Australian soil.

Shanto believes the current squad has a valuable opportunity to make the most of the rare tour and put Bangladesh in a position to earn more opportunities in the country.

"I think we are very lucky to play Tests in Australia. We should have played more matches there in the last 23 years, although we haven't done that well in the format. So now that we are going to Australia, I hope that we play good cricket and earn respect. I am hopeful our competitive nature will earn us another invitation there. It is important that we can play good cricket, try to win, and give them a hard time," he said.

The Bangladesh captain also welcomed Australia naming a strong squad for the series, including its leading fast bowlers. He feels the decision reflects the respect his side has gained through its recent performances.

"I personally liked the fact that they have chosen their full-strength team. They are not taking us lightly. I think our team has earned this respect. The more we improve our overall cricket, opponents will take us more seriously," Shanto said.

--IANS

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