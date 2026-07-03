Emerging terror trend: Despite nine module busts, Bhatti waits for India’s complacency

New Delhi, July 3 (IANS) Since the year 2025, the police have busted nine modules handled by Pakistani national Shahzad Bhatti. This man, who was once a social media influencer has become the latest headache for the security agencies and would continue to remain for some more time as Bhatti is waiting for complacency to set in so that he can strike India.

Bhatti has emerged as the key figure in the modules that have been busted by the police.

While four separate modules relating to Bhatti have been busted by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), five were shut down by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police.

An Intelligence Bureau official said that a clear pattern has been emerging and the Indian agencies are battling a new type of threat. Usually when nine modules are busted back-to-back by specialised agencies, the ones who are in charge tend to pull back.

However Bhatti has not stopped and intends to continue recruiting Indian youth and setting up modules in various places, the officials said.

When each of these modules were busted it was learnt that the targets were Temples, police stations, hospitals and high-profile individuals. One of the modules that was busted was set up for propaganda purposes.

This module that was busted by the Delhi Police in June 2026 was a propaganda driver and the motive was to promote a non-existent group called the Tehreek-e-Taliban Hindustan (TTH). The aim was to link this group with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and suggest that India was behind the attacks that this outfit was carrying out in Pakistan, officials said.

An official said that despite so many set backs, Bhatti has not stopped. He continues to scout for recruits through social media. He has relied on a more open channel to recruit, rather than use encrypted forums. This shows the audacity with which he operates. This attitude comes from the fact that he is completely backed by the Pakistan State, the official added.

Another official said that the busting of so many modules and that too back-to-back should not make the Indian agencies complacent. Bhatti is throwing up a challenge and would not stop anytime soon.

His intention is to stress the establishment and wait for that one crucial mistake for the agencies to make. The official said that he would wait for that opportunity and then aim at striking big.

He is aware that the Indian agencies are currently hot on his trail. He, however, has decided not to stop and would continue with his activities.

The social media is filled with people who can be lured with power, fame and money. Bhatti and his aides are taking advantage of that social media craze among the youth. He is aware that there are many who do not understand the consequences of their actions.

The Bhatti network scouts for youth who are chasing fame and are ready to go any length. Some can even be recruited by offering them a pistol, an official said. These persons will not think twice before posting a picture of themselves holding the pistol, on social media, the official also added.

Officials say that the new pattern of recruitment is different. It is not ideological or religion based. Bhatti has managed to rope in youth from Punjab to strike at temples and this is a clear signal that the recruitment patterns are shifting.

The agencies however warn against complacency as Bhatti would pounce on such an opportunity. What the ISI-backed Bhatti gang is trying to do is challenge the Indian agencies for as long as they can.

Although there have been setbacks owing to multiple modules being busted, Bhatti’s brief is not to give up.

This suggests that the agencies have a long drawn fight against them. However, the most important thing for the police is not to get complacent as this is what Shahzad Bhatti and the ISI are waiting for, an official said.

--IANS

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