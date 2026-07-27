July 27, 2026 5:33 PM हिंदी

Elvish Yadav and Tejasswi Prakash gear up for a survival battle in ‘Playground Season 5’ trailer

Elvish Yadav and Tejasswi Prakash gear up for a survival battle in ‘Playground Season 5’ trailer

Mumbai, July 27 (IANS) The much-awaited trailer of “Playground Season 5” has been unveiled.

Featuring mentors including Elvish Yadav, Tejasswi Prakash, and Aarush Bhola, the new season promises to take the game to a whole new level, where survival, adaptability, and smart strategies will determine the winners.

The trailer begins with each mentor immersed in their own world before an unexpected reality glitch pulls them into a high-intensity gaming arena. One by one, they discover that they have been locked in as mentors and are now part of a reality gaming battle where they must compete against each other.

Talking about his return, two-time champion mentor Elvish Yadav shared, “Winning the title once is an achievement. Winning it twice is a responsibility. Every new season brings tougher competition and fresh challenges, but that’s exactly what motivates me. I know everyone will be coming after the defending champion, and I’m ready for it. I’m coming back with the same hunger, the same belief, and the same mindset—to give it everything I’ve got. The goal is simple: make history with a third title.”

Sharing her excitement about joining the panel, Tejasswi Prakash said, “This is my first time stepping into a gaming reality show as a mentor, and that alone makes this experience incredibly exciting for me. What makes it even more thrilling is that this season, the house itself is the game, so you're constantly thinking on your feet and adapting to whatever comes your way.”

“I'm really looking forward to taking on this challenge, competing alongside two strong mentors, and discovering a completely new side of myself through the journey.”

Aarush Bhola added, “For me, Playground isn't just about winning—it's about building a team that believes in itself. As a first-time mentor, I know there will be a learning curve, but I also believe fresh perspectives can change the game. What makes this journey even more special is the opportunity to give back to the gaming and creator community by helping upcoming talent find a platform through MX Player by Prime Video.”

“I'm excited to compete alongside other mentors, challenge them at every step, and create a journey that people will remember. The goal is simple: give my team everything I've got and fight till the very end.”

The new season of ‘Playground’ will premiere on 1st August 2026.

--IANS

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