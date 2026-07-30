Elton John celebrates 36 years of sobriety

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) Music icon Elton John has celebrated 36 years of sobriety and reflected on his journey, raising a non-alcoholic toast to life and the countless moments that have shaped him.

John shared a picture of himself raising a zero percent toast to celebrate the milestone and expressed gratitude for “every single day”.

“36 years sober today. Raising a 0% glass to life. Grateful for every single day,” John wrote as the caption.

Elton John is a British singer, composer and pianist. An influential figure in popular culture, he is known for his flamboyant fashion, showmanship and songwriting partnership with the lyricist Bernie Taupin.

With over 300 million records sold worldwide, he is one of the best-selling music artists of all time.

An EGOT winner, John's accolades include five Grammy Awards, two Academy Awards, a Primetime Emmy Award, a Tony Award, two Golden Globe Awards, a Laurence Olivier Award, and the Kennedy Center Honors.

The 79-year-old musician has had nine number-one singles on the UK singles chart and the US Billboard Hot 100, as well as seven consecutive number-one albums on the US Billboard 200.

One of the most successful solo artists in the history of the US Billboard charts, Elton John was the first solo artist with UK top 10 singles across six decades. His tribute single to Diana, Princess of Wales, "Candle in the Wind 1997", a rewritten version of his 1974 single, is the best-selling chart single of all time.

He was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and is a fellow of The Ivors Academy. He was appointed Knight Bachelor for services to music and charity in 1998 and was appointed a member of the Order of the Companions of Honour in 2020.

--IANS

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