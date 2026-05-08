Ektaa Kapoor denies allegations of unpaid dues raised by vendors on ‘‘Bhooth Bangla’

Mumbai, May 8 (IANS) Producer Ektaa Kapoor’s studio has denied the allegations of unpaid dues against them. On Friday, Balaji Telefilms Limited officially told the media that such allegations are unfounded.

The allegations came to light following a media report where several vendors had alleged that the makers of the recently released film ‘Bhooth Bangla’, backed by Ektaa Kapoor and her banner Balaji Motion Pictures, had not cleared pending payments amounting to nearly Rs 30 lakh.

The production house denied the allegations in an official statement, as they said, “With reference to various recent media reports and social media posts regarding certain allegations about unpaid dues by Balaji Telefilms Limited for the film ‘Bhooth Bangla’, this is to clarify that the Company has fulfilled all its contractual payment obligations for the film and there are no unpaid contractual dues nor is anything further due and payable to any vendors engaged by the company for this film for any services rendered by them”.

“Balaji Telefilms Limited as a leading media organization holds all its partners, vendors and creative teams in high respect and duly fulfills all its contractual obligations and maintains high standards of corporate governance”, they added.

‘Bhooth Bangla’, which released last month, starred Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, Asrani and Mithila Palkar.

The film was presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films. It is directed by Priyadarshan, and marked the reunion of Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar. It was produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor.

--IANS

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