Ektaa Kapoor asks for casting suggestions for her show ‘Broken But Beautiful’

Mumbai, April 22 (IANS) Producer Ektaa Kapoor is inviting suggestions from the viewers of the show ‘Broken But Beautiful’. On Wednesday, Ektaa took to her Instagram, and shared clips from the show.

She also penned a long note in the caption, as she wrote, “Should we do another season? And who should be the couple? Some suggestions guys?”.

This question has since set the internet buzzing with speculation and wish lists. With ‘Broken But Beautiful’ already enjoying a loyal fan base for its emotionally layered narratives and memorable performances, the idea of a new season has naturally generated massive anticipation.

Meanwhile, adding to her recent success, her film ‘Bhooth Bangla’ has emerged as one of the first hits of the year, further cementing her status as a powerhouse producer who knows exactly what works.

The film also stars Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, Asrani and Mithila Palkar. In fact, Ektaa had revealed that Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar once returned her the money after one of their earlier collaborations didn’t work at the box-office. She spoke about the superstar’s generosity and ethics.

She told the media, “Not many people know this about him but once, he returned the cheque saying that, ‘You have lost money because of this film’. I was in shock, nobody does this. I have been in the industry for 31 years, and I haven’t seen anyone doing that. He just casually handed over the cheque to me saying, ‘Take it’. I then told him, ‘No you will have to do a film with me’, and that's how this film got made”.

Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films, ‘Bhooth Bangla’ is directed by Priyadarshan, and produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor.

--IANS

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