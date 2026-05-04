May 04, 2026 10:10 AM हिंदी

Ekta Kapoor 'dances on the roads' of Bangkok with Urvashi Dholakia on an all girls’ trip

Ekta Kapoor dances on the roads of Bangkok with Urvashi Dholakia on an all girls’ trip

Mumbai, May 4 (IANS) Producer Ekta Kapoor on Sunday night, gave a glimpse into her recent all-girls getaway to Bangkok.

The actress highlighted how she danced on to the streets of Bangkok and also that she had a ball of a time with all her girl gang.

Ekta also shared a fun-filled carousel of videos and pictures from the trip on her social media account.

Sharing the post, Ekta admitted that she never imagined dancing on the streets, but her girls’ gang made it happen.

She wrote, “Back to college with these girls, I never thought I’d dance on the roads, but this happened. What a fun fun night. Thank you, girls.”

The trip along with Ekta, also featured her close friends including actress Urvashi Dholakia, Charu Mehra, along with other friends from her inner circle.

The carousel shared by Ekta feature the girls having a blast at their trip. From carefree selfies and goofy fun videos and dancing on the roads of Bangkok, the girls appeared to be having an absolute gala time.

The videos shared by Ekta also showed all of them enjoying pool time, swimming, dancing, laughing.

Talking about Ekta Kapoor and Urvashi Dholakia’s friendship, it goes a long way back to the days of Kasautii Zindagii Kay in 2000, where Ekta was the producer and creative force behind the iconic show.

Urvashi played the unforgettable antagonist Komolika, a character that, even after nearly 25 years of the show’s debut, is remembered as one of Indian television’s most iconic villains.

–IANS

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