Give voice samples or will withdraw protection from coercive police action: Calcutta HC to Abhishek Banerjee

Kolkata, July 10 (IANS) The Calcutta High Court on Friday gave an ultimatum to Trinamool Congress General Secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, asking him to appear at Bidhannagar Court and give his voice samples to sleuths of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), failing which the single-judge Bench would withdraw protection from coercive police action against the leader.

The court asked Abhishek Banerjee to appear at Bidhannagar Court in North 24 Paragans district of West Bengal by 2 p.m. on July 15 and give his voice samples to the CID of the West Bengal Police in the presence of a Judicial Magistrate and forensic experts.

The single-judge Bench of Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya gave an ultimatum to Abhishek, also the nephew of former Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, that if he fails to meet this deadline and appear at the district court to give his voice sample, he would withdraw the protection from coercive police action including arrest granted to him by the Calcutta High Court in this case.

Abhishek has been accused of allegedly making violence inciting statement and even threatening the Union Home Minister, while addressing a campaign rally before the recently concluded West Bengal Assembly elections.

Abhishek had avoided appearing at the district court to give his voice samples twice as scheduled by the same court.

The last time when he avoided appearing at the court with the CID sleuths waiting there for two hours, was on July 8.

He avoided appearing at the district court to give his voice samples on July 8 despite being advised by Justice Bhattacharyya the day before to appear, considering that he was already enjoying interim protection from coercive police action including arrest, till July 31.

Abhishek’s petition seeking exemption from appearing at Bidhannagar Court to give his voice samples came up for hearing at Justice Bhattacharyya's court on Friday morning. After the Bench was informed about his absence from appearing at Bidhannagar Court to give his voice samples on July 8, Justice Bhattacharyya took a strong stand in the matter and gave him an ultimatum on this count.

Justice Bhattacharyya also threatened to impose a financial penalty if the direction to appear at Bidhannagar Court by 2 p.m. on July 15 to give the voice samples is violated.

In the face of the strong stand taken by Justice Bhattacharya, Abhishek’s counsel informed the court that his client will follow directions and appear at the district court at the time and date scheduled.

Abhishek's counsel at the same time requested the court to give necessary direction so that his client does not face any physical harassment at the time of his appearance at the district court.

On this point, Justice Bhattacharyya ruled that the police would ensure security for Abhishek on that day.

--IANS

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