Eid gatherings could worsen measles outbreak in Bangladesh, warn health experts

Dhaka, May 26 (IANS) As Bangladesh’s escalating measles outbreak claimed over 500 lives, public health experts and physicians have warned that mass gatherings, long-distance travel and family visits during Eid holidays could further accelerate the spread of the disease.

They advised families with young children to avoid unnecessary gatherings, restrict movement and adhere to the preventive measures, cautioning that approaching the hot season may intensify the transmission risks, local media reported on Tuesday.

Experts noted that the lack of adequate treatment facilities in remote areas remains a serious concern, especially for children who may fall sick while travelling.

"In this situation, it is best for people to stay where they are. Unnecessary movement should be limited as much as possible," Bangladesh’s leading newspaper, Dhaka Tribune, quoted the Director of the Infectious Diseases Hospital, FA Asma Khanom, as saying.

Addressing a programme at the Secretariat last week, Bangladesh’s Health Minister Sakhawat Husain warned that unrestricted Eid travel and crowded public transport could fuel transmission of measles.

Stressing the contagious nature of measles, he urged families not to expose infected or recently recovered children to crowded public spaces or relatives' homes.

He added that while vaccination significantly reduces the risk, it does not provide 100 per cent protection, noting that social distancing and public awareness remain key preventive measures.

Meanwhile, at least 17 more children have died from measles and measles-like symptoms in Bangladesh, taking the total number of confirmed and suspected deaths to 545 since March 15, local media reported.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), the deaths were reported in the 24 hours leading up to Monday morning.

Among the 17 fatalities, one was a confirmed measles death, while the remaining 16 died with symptoms of the disease.

As many as 64,940 suspected measles cases have been logged in the country since March, out of which 8,719 were confirmed infections,Dhaka Tribune reported.

Amid the rising fatalities, Bangladesh’s Awami League party alleged that gross negligence and policy failures during the tenure of the former Muhammad Yunus-led interim government have triggered a worsening measles outbreak in the country.

The party claimed that the recent remarks by the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) have confirmed that this crisis was not an accident but the result of Yunus’ “deliberate negligence and destruction”.

The UN agency reportedly said that it had repeatedly warned the earlier interim government, led by Yunus, both through written communication and meetings with Health Ministry officials, about vaccine shortages that could trigger a major health crisis.

Calling Yunus a “child-killer", the Awami League said that, ignoring UNICEF’s warnings, Yunus deliberately pushed children towards death.

--IANS

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