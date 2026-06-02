June 02, 2026 5:50 PM हिंदी

ED cracks down on Dawood-linked drug racket, raids 20 places in Mumbai, Gujarat

ED cracks down on Dawood-linked drug racket, raids 20 places in Mumbai, Gujarat

Mumbai, June 2 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate launched extensive search operations at 20 locations across Mumbai, besides Surat, Ankleshwar, and Rajkot in Gujarat, as part of a money laundering probe linked to an alleged international narcotics syndicate operated by Salim Ismail Dola and his associates, the agency said on Tuesday.

According to the ED sources, the action has been initiated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The searches targeted premises connected to suppliers of precursor chemicals, traders dealing in industrial chemicals, suspected drug traffickers involved in the manufacture and supply of synthetic narcotic substance Mephedrone, also known as MD, hawala operators, and individuals allegedly holding benami properties purchased using proceeds from the illegal trade.

Salim Dola, who was extradited to India from Turkiye in May this year, is alleged to be a close associate of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, believed to be hiding in Pakistan. Investigators suspect that Dola operated a large transnational network involved in drug production, trafficking, and laundering of proceeds generated from the narcotics business.

The ED probe is based on several FIRs registered in Mumbai against Dola and others under provisions related to narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

The agency sources said the investigation has so far uncovered a well-organised criminal syndicate that allegedly procured precursor chemicals, manufactured Mephedrone in clandestine facilities, transported narcotics across states, and smuggled them abroad through illegal channels.

Investigators have also found evidence pointing to the use of hawala networks for routing and concealing illicit funds.

The proceeds were allegedly invested in movable and immovable properties in India and overseas through associates and benami holders. Sources said the ongoing searches are focused on tracing the complete financial and operational chain of the syndicate.

The ED is examining the role of chemical manufacturing units, middlemen, financial handlers, accountants, chartered accountants, and hawala operators suspected of facilitating the laundering of drug money.

The latest operation comes amid intensified action against Dawood-linked drug networks in recent years.

--IANS

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