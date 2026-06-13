When Johnny Lever pranked Anil Kapoor

Mumbai, June 13 (IANS) Did you know beloved comedian and actor Johnny Lever once pranked Anil Kapoor, leaving the 'Animal' actor absolutely nervous.

During his appearance on "The Kapil Sharma Show", when host Kapil Sharma asked the comedian if he had ever pranked anyone on the phone, he revealed that during the shoot of their movie "Teazab", he once called Anil Kapoor pretending to be veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha.

He said to Anil Kapoor on the call, "Anil, how are you? All good, where are you? Let's meet in the evening. Oh, so you have come to shoot for 'Tezaab', very good, very good. Let's meet in the evening."

Meanwhile, a nervous Anil Kapoor was only replying with, "Yes sir, yes sir".

Seeing the 'Mr India' actor in such a state, Johnny Lever could not help but laugh.

At the end, he finally revealed to Anil Kapoor that he was not speaking to Shatrughan Sinha, but Johnny Lever, leaving the 'Subedaar' actor extremely annoyed.

Made under the direction of N. Chandra, "Tezaab" starred Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit in the lead. Additionally, Anupam Kher, Chunky Panday, Aruna Irani, Suparna Anand, Kiran Kumar, Annu Kapoor, Suresh Oberoi, and Tej Sapru also essayed ancillary roles in the drama.

The music for the romantic entertainer has been scored by the acclaimed composer duo Laxmikant–Pyarelal.

Released in the theatres on 11 November 1988, "Tezaab" turned out to be the highest-grossing Indian film of the year.

Up next, Anil Kapoor will be seen playing an important role in the eagerly awaited spy thriller "Alpha", co-starring Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, and Sharvari. Billed as the first female-led film in the YRF Spy Universe, the project is being made under the direction of Shiv Rawail.

In addition to "Alpha", Anil Kapoor has also been roped in for Shah Rukh Khan's "King," which will be helmed by Siddharth Anand.

--IANS

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