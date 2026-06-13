Tom Cruise thanks Steven Spielberg for ‘hours of joy in cinema’

Mumbai, June 13 (IANS) Hollywood’s action icon Tom Cruise has expressed gratitude to legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg for the cinematic memories he has created in a career spanning over five decades. He went on to congratulate his "dear friend" Emily Blunt and the entire team behind the latest release, "Disclosure Day.”

Cruise shared two photographs from a packed theatre, which was playing “Disclosure Day”, a science fiction thriller, which also stars Josh O'Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson, and Colman Domingo.

Cruise wrote in the caption section of Instagram about the film: “Nothing better than a summer Spielberg movie night in a packed theater with friends! Steven thank you for all of the hours of joy that you have given us in the cinema!! It has been a great honor and pleasure to have worked with you and to call you my friend.”

“Congratulations to my dear friend Emily and the entire group of artists that created this movie. You were superb. We all loved Disclosure Day!!”

As per the synopsis, the film follows a meteorologist and a cybersecurity expert, who find themselves at the middle of a movement to expose the government's cover-up of extraterrestrial secrets.

Talking about Cruise, he will next be seen in “Digger,” Alejandro G. Inarritu. He will be seen playing the character of Digger Rockwell, the most powerful man in the world.

Cruise will be seen sharing screenspace with names such as Sandra Hüller, John Goodman, Michael Stuhlbarg, Jesse Plemons, Sophie Wilde, Riz Ahmed and Emma D’Arcy.

The plot is still under wraps. However, the upcoming film's logline describes Cruise’s character as “the most powerful man in the world” who “embarks on a frantic mission to prove that he is humanity’s savior before the disaster he’s unleashed destroys everything.”

--IANS

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