Big B packs up workday with 12 short films, 2 still shoots: Work is work

Mumbai, June 13 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared that he shot for 12 short films and finished two still shoots in a single day before penning the blog for his fans, whom he lovingly calls his extended family or EF.

The icon took to his blog, where he mentioned that "work is work," and added that the process of staying connected should never stop.

“Work is work .. work is work .. work is work .. !!! 12 short films today shot .. 2 still shoots done .. and now working on you. this process of the connect without further ado, is the work of the day. Baaki sab toh chalta rahega! Teh nahi rukna chahiye!! (sic).”

An avid blogger, the octogenarian stated that one must continue to study diligently and never compromise despite changing circumstances.

“Studying assiduously , even after days of preparation before the day of work: .. and never be compromised by circumstances .. and stance .... despite the air conditioned pyjamas ... !!!! (sic).”

Big is currently keeping busy “Kalki 2898 AD” sequel helmed by Nag Ashwin. The film is an epic mythological science fiction, which also stars names such as Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani.

The first installment is set in a dystopian future in the year 2898 AD in the city of Kashi, the story follows a group on a mission to protect lab subject SUM-80's unborn child, believed to be Kalki, the final incarnation of Vishnu.

Big B was last seen on screen Vettaiyan in the action thriller film directed by T. J. Gnanavel.

The film stars an ensemble cast of Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, Rohini, Rao Ramesh, Abhirami and Ramesh Thilak.

The film follows a senior police officer who accidentally shoots an innocent person during an encounter killing, while investigating the murder of a teacher.

--IANS

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