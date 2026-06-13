When Varun Dhawan revealed how he first met Sara Ali Khan

Mumbai, June 13 (IANS) When Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan graced "The Kapil Sharma" show together to promote their 2020 laughter ride, "Coolie No. 1", Varun revealed how he first met Sara as a young girl when she was just around 15 years old.

Varun was heard sharing the tale in his own words, saying, "My film 'Student Of The Year' had already been released, and I had gone to the gym. A young specs-clad girl was running everywhere while on her phone. I was entering the lift, and she was exiting it, but then she took a sudden U-turn and came back into the lift. She called someone while staring at me, and laughing at the same time. I don't know exactly what she was trying to do."

Varun recalled thinking, "Who is this girl talking to?", given that there is no network in lifts.

Then Sara started silently following Varun as he came out of the lift.

When host Kapil Sharma asked Sara whom she was talking to, she confessed that she just needed to pretend to do something while she was stalking Varun.

Speaking about "Coolie No. 1", the movie has been made under the direction of David Dhawan with Vashu Bhagnani producing it under his home banner, Pooja Entertainment.

The movie is a reboot of David Dhawan's own 1995 outing of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

Interestingly, the film itself was a remake of the 1993 Tamil drama "Chinna Mapillai".

"Coolie No. 1" marked Varun and Sara's first on -screen pairing, and these two have yet to work together on a project since.

Meanwhile, recently, Varun was seen leading another David Dhawan directorial, "Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai", with Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde as the leading ladies.

The film, which is assumed to be David Dhawan's last directorial film before his retirement, reached the movie buffs on June 5 this year.

--IANS

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