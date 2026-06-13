Rashami Desai looks back at her younger self: Grateful for every lesson, struggle, blessing

Mumbai, June 13 (IANS) Television actress Rashami Desai went back in time to talk to her younger self as she said that “little Rashmi” never knew where destiny would lead her, she always carried her sparkle.

Rashami, who made her Hindi television debut with Raavan in 2006, shared a string of sepia-hued photographs from her childhood days all dolled up in style.

Expressing gratitude for every lesson, struggle, and blessing along the way, the actress, who shot to fame by playing the character of Tapasya in the 2000s show “Uttaran”, celebrated the experiences that shaped her into who she is today.

“Little Rashmi didn’t know where life would take her, but she carried the sparkle anyway. Grateful for every lesson, every struggle, and every blessing along the way,” wrote Rashami, who got eyeballs glued to the screen with her stint in the reality show “Bigg Boss 13”, in Instagram’s caption section.

She was also seen in shows such as Pari Hoon Main, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6, Zara Nachke Dikha 2 and Nach Baliye 7, and did a special appearance in the Salman Khan-starrer Dabangg 2.

The 40-year-old actress was last seen in “Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey” based on characters created by cartoonist R. K. Laxman, especially The Common Man, and about the everyday issues experienced by the average middle-class Indian man.

Earlier in May, the actress, who made a name in the world of plays with Mrs Mara Online Che, had spoken to IANS about how theatre talents don’t get their due on time and don’t need “somebody else's validation”.

She said that theatre is the most underrated medium that actors all do.

“A theatre actor works really hard. They don't get their dues on time. And the kind of fun they have, they have a small family, and they're happy with that. They don't need somebody else's validation. They don't need anybody to tell them, ‘Okay, do this, do that,’” Rashami told IANS.

She added: “And if they're making any mistake, if there is any kind of failure, other people are ready to hold their hand and say, ‘Okay, this too shall pass.’ So, yeah, there's always a new beginning, and theatre is the best medium to learn that. But they deserve more respect, and people should know more about theatre and theatre actors.”

--IANS

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