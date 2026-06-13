Aayush Sharma takes ‘sweetest co-actor’ Sharad Kelkar’s help for pumping up muscles

Mumbai, June 13 (IANS) Actor Aayush Sharma has heaped praise on Sharad Kelkar, whom he called his “sweetest co-actor”. Sharing a behind-the-scenes moment, the brother-in-law of superstar Salman Khan revealed that Sharad had been "pumping him up" before a shot.

Aayush shared a video of himself along with Sharad on Instagram. In the clip, Sharad is seen holding on to Aayush’s wrists and helping him lift very heavy dumbbells.

“Sharad Bhai pumping me up for the shot. The sweetest Co Actor I’ve worked with. Bhai our biryani is pending @sharadkelkar,” he wrote as the caption.

Talking about Aayush, he made his debut in 2018, with Salman Khan's “Loveyatri” opposite newcomer Warina Hussain.

In 2020, he was seen with Saiee Manjrekar in the music video Manjha by Vishal Mishra. His breakthrough came in 2021 when he portrayed a gangster alongside Salman Khan in his another production Antim. He is next set to appear in the actioner Kwatha.

Talking about Sharad, he made his acting debut with TV show Aakrosh. He later appeared as Thakur Digvijay Singh Bhadoria in Bairi Piya. In 2011, Kelkar played a grey character role of Satya in Uttaran.

The actor transitioned to cinema with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela where he plays the role of a possessive elder brother. Then in 2014, he was seen in Lai Bhaari. In 2015, he was seen in Hero.

From September 2015 to April 2016, Sharad was seen as Agent Raghav Sinha in his crime and mystery thriller Agent Raghav - Crime Branch. In 2018, Kelkar acted in three Marathi films Rakshas, Madhuri, and Youngraad.

The actor was seen in the series The Family Man,. Then he was seen in Housefull 4, Rangbaaz Phirse, Tanhaji, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Operation Romeo, Code Name: Tiranga, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, Srikanth, and his recent show is Tumm Se Tumm Tak.

--IANS

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