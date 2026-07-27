July 27, 2026 5:33 PM हिंदी

ED arrests former Chhattisgarh PSC chairman Sonwani in paper leak, corruption case

ED arrests former Chhattisgarh PSC chairman Sonwani in paper leak, corruption case

Raipur, July 27 (IANS) The Directorate of Enforcement's (ED) Raipur Zonal Office has arrested the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission's (CGPSC) former Chairman Taman Singh Sonwani in a case involving corruption, question-paper leak and manipulation of the CGPSC State Service Examinations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, an agency release said.

Sonwani was arrested on July 25 under Section 19 of the PMLA and produced before the Special Court (PMLA), Raipur.

The court sent him to ED custody for seven days, till July 30, it said.

The ED initiated its investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the Economic Offences Wing/Anti-Corruption Bureau (EOW/ACB), Raipur, and the subsequent probe conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The case alleges criminal conspiracy, cheating and corruption in the conduct of the CGPSC State Service Examinations held during 2020 and 2021.

According to the ED, Sonwani, while functioning as Chairman of the CGPSC, entered into a criminal conspiracy with other public servants and private individuals. The objective was to leak question papers and manipulate the selection process in exchange for illegal gratification so as to secure the fraudulent selection of his own relatives and other favoured candidates to senior public posts, including those of Deputy Collector and Deputy Superintendent of Police.

Investigation further revealed that the recruitment rules of the CGPSC were amended in 2021 to remove the word "nephew" from the definition of "family" and this change facilitated the selection of Sonwani’s relatives.

The proceeds of crime were collected partly in cash and partly routed through layered banking transactions. In his statement recorded under Section 50 of the PMLA, 2002, Sonwani gave evasive and non-cooperative replies and suppressed material facts. The ED stated that he has been arrested to trace the proceeds of crime, establish the money trail and identify other persons involved in the racket. Further investigation is in progress.

--IANS

sktr/vd

LATEST NEWS

'You have to want to help another human being', says Varun Aaron on the core tenet of coaching. Photo credit: IANS

'You have to want to help another human being', says Varun Aaron on the core tenet of coaching

Vineet Kumar Singh on ‘Pal Bhar Ke Liye’ premiering at IFFM: ‘Hope it resonates with people across cultures and borders’

Vineet Kumar Singh on ‘Pal Bhar Ke Liye’ premiering at IFFM: ‘Hope it resonates with people across cultures and borders’

Sonakshi Sinha credits Gen Z for her improved padel game: ‘Just take it yaar’

Sonakshi Sinha credits Gen Z for her improved padel game: ‘Just take it yaar’

'Will not go unanswered': Iran slams Ukraine's attack on its vessel

'Will not go unanswered': Iran slams Ukraine's attack on its vessel

CWG 2026: India’s Sachin outclasses England’s William Hewitt to enter men’s 60kg boxing quarterfinals

CWG 2026: India’s Sachin outclasses England’s William Hewitt to enter men’s 60kg boxing quarterfinals

India, Cote d'Ivoire discuss ways to strengthen defence cooperation

India, Cote d'Ivoire discuss ways to strengthen defence cooperation

Pakistan faces fresh EU scrutiny over GSP+ trade benefits

Pakistan faces fresh EU scrutiny over GSP+ trade benefits

There is no delay in probe into Air India Boeing crash: Govt

There is no delay in probe into Air India Boeing crash: Govt

China critical long-term strategic challenge, warns EU

China critical long-term strategic challenge, warns EU

Behind every Indian medal stands a coach, says Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President P.T. Usha on the country's success at the Commonwealth Games 2026 at Glasgow.

CWG 2026: Behind every Indian medal stands a coach, says IOA President P.T. Usha